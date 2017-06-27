Raging Rivers offers free admission for veterans, service members

GRAFTON — While many celebrate Independence Day with fireworks, barbecues, parades and more, Raging Rivers WaterPark is taking the time to mark the occasion by honoring men and women who protect the nation with the offer of free park admission from July 1-6.

The deal is redeemable for veterans and active military personnel who present a military identification card. Immediate family members who accompany them also are getting the special treatment with an offer of reduced admission of $13 plus tax per person.

“We really would like to thank the many brave men and women in our community who have dedicated their lives to protecting our freedom,” general manager Donna Morgan said. “While we do offer a discount for our local heroes every day of our regular season, we really want to take the time around this national independence holiday to further express how grateful we are for their service to our country and the sacrifices they have made.”

The park provides an array of attractions like slides for thrill-seekers, the lazy river for those wanting to relax and designated play areas like Itty Bitty Surf City for the little ones.

Raging Rivers’ operating hours will run from 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. during Military Appreciation Week. Discounted ticket prices for members of the military and their families are available any day of the season for $13 plus tax. For information, call (618) 786-2345 or visit www.ragingrivers.com. The park is at 100 Palisades Parkway off of the Great River Road.

