Rail crossing work to close Mitchell road

East Chain of Rocks Road between Nameoki Road and Douglas Place/Engineers Road in Mitchell will be closed starting at 8 a.m. Wednesday, May 17, and continuing for two days through Thursday, May 18, the Illinois Department of Transportation announced Wednesday.

The road closure is necessary to allow the Alton & Southern Railway to rehabilitate its crossing.

A marked detour will guide motorists around the closure. The department asks that motorists be patient, reduce speed, obey warning signs, consider alternate routes and use additional caution when traveling near this work zone.

