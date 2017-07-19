Railroad executive to lead United Way campaign

GRANITE CITY — Adam Mahlandt, general superintendent for Terminal Railroad Association of St. Louis, has been named the 2017 fundraising campaign chair for the Tri-Cities Area Division of United Way of Greater St. Louis.

The Tri-Cities division serves Granite City, Madison, Mitchell, Pontoon Beach and Venice and helps more than 75,000 people each year. The annual fundraising campaign, which supports 20 local health and human service organizations, will begin Sept. 8.

“I’ve been a proud supporter of United Way for many years and have seen its impact in our community, so I’m honored to serve as the 2017 campaign chair for the Tri-Cities area,” Mahlandt said. “The generosity of this community is so great, and I look forward to another successful campaign to help people in our region.”

Mahlandt has been with the Terminal Railroad Association of St. Louis in a variety of roles, including director of customer service and marketing and director of train operations. In addition, Mahlandt served in the Army Reserves from 1997-2005 and was in Operation Iraqi Freedom from 2003-2004. He has been a council member of United Way’s Tri-Cities Auxiliary Council since 2014 and recently became a board member for the Tri-Cities YMCA. Mahlandt serves as treasurer and is the former president of the St. Louis Railway Club.

“Adam has served as a board member for many years and has always been a proponent of the work United Way is doing in the Tri-Cities Area,” division director Maura Wuellner said. “We are grateful to have him as the leader of this year’s campaign, and I am confident that the community will once again rally together in our efforts to help our neighbors and friends.”

In 2016, the Tri-Cities division campaign raised more than $577,000. Regionally, United Way of Greater St. Louis raised $75 million, its most successful campaign to date. Michael Neidorff, president, CEO and chairman of Centene Corp.; and Mark Burkhart, managing principal of Burkhill Real Estate, will serve as co-chairs of the 2017 United Way of Greater St. Louis campaign.

