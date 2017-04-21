Rain forecast prompts change of venue for inaugural beer-and-food event

× Expand By Ich (Own work), via Wikimedia Commons

ALTON — Raindrops won’t be falling on your head when you sample local craft brews and beer-infused food during the first-ever Riverside Brews & Bites on Saturday.

A soggy and chilly weather forecast prompted organizers to move the event indoors to Old Bakery Beer Company, 400 Landmarks Blvd.

The kickoff event for Alton Craft Beer Week will begin at noon and run through 4 p.m. Eleven craft breweries from Illinois and Missouri will showcase their signature brews and nine local businesses will highlight beer-infused food. Tickets are $25 per person and are available in advance and at the door. Ticket holders must be 21 and older. Tickets can be purchased in advance at Riverside BrewsandBites@brownpapertickets.com. For a complete list of menu items, visit AltonCraftBeerWeek.com

The inaugural event was originally scheduled to take place at the Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater.

Craft beer samples will be available from Great River Brewery, Bent River Brewing, Augusta Brewing Co., Earthbound Beer, Peel Brewing Co., Recess Brewing Co., Urban Chestnut Brewing Co., Grafton Brewhaus and 4204 Main Street Brewing Co., among others. There will be live music by Royal Vessels, The Langaleers, Hope and Therapy, and Polyshades.

