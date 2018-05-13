Raising a baker’s dozen: Myla Dixon

Myla Dixon may not be a professional baker, but she certainly knows how to provide for a baker’s dozen every single day.

She and her husband, Mike, live in Alton and have run their own janitorial service for the past 26 years. And while managing your own business brings all kinds of challenges to the table, the Dixons have also fine-tuned their managerial skills in a perhaps more personal way — by raising their family of 13 children.

The children’s ages range from 3 to 25, and there also are 2 grandchildren in the family now.

In addition to being an entrepreneur and a mom to a houseful, she also became a certified nail technician in 1997 and a certified phlebotomist in 2008, but it is her credential as Mom where she shows off her strongest talents.

“I have so many roles as a mom,” she said. “Not only am I Mom, but we have homeschooled all of our kids, so I am also their teacher.

“Being there for everything with my kids and never having to miss any of the important milestones has been one of the most rewarding things for me. I have been truly blessed with the opportunity to be my kids’ mom, a best friend, and they know they can come to me for anything.

“Having the opportunity to teach my kids that God comes first, with family a close second, and setting that example in their lives has also been among the best rewards. I’ve been given the chance to teach and reinforce in them the importance of a good work ethic, honesty, and reliability.

“I go to work almost every night, make sure that everyone is where they need to be, and ensure that dinner is ready for when anyone is ready to sit down to eat — and we still have dinner together almost every night.”

“The most challenging thing about being a mom, no matter how many children you have, comes in letting them go and knowing that you did ‘good enough,’” Dixon added.

