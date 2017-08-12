Raising awareness about Alzheimer’s

× Expand Mary Jo Smith of Hospice of Southern Illinois organizes popcorn containers for a special screening of “Glen Campbell: I’ll Be Me” on Wednesday, Aug. 23, at the Granite City Cinema, 1243 Niedringhaus Ave. Each attendee will receive a complimentary popcorn and soda.

AARP of Illinois, Hospice of Southern Illinois, and St. John’s Community Care invites the public to join them Wednesday, Aug. 23, at the Granite City Cinema, 1243 Niedringhaus Ave. in Granite City, for a special screening of “Glen Campbell: I’ll Be Me.”

This award-winning documentary chronicles music legend Glen Campbell and his farewell “Goodbye Tour.”

The free film documents this amazing journey as Campbell and his family attempt to navigate the unpredictable nature of Alzheimer’s disease using love, laughter, and music as their medicine of choice. Seating is limited and reservations are required by calling (618) 531-9430. Each attendee will receive a complimentary popcorn and soda. Doors will open at 11 a.m. and the show will start at noon.

“We are extremely happy to be able to offer this valuable outreach program for families and caregivers in the area,” said Julie Vahling, associate state director of AARP IL. “Events like this are valuable in creating a vision for how we can change the way we think and care for people with memory loss.”

“St. John’s Community Care is excited to partner with AARP IL and Hospice of Southern Illinois to bring this event to Granite City and reach out to more people who are searching for resources and struggling to care for loved ones,” said Missy Athmer, St. John’s Community Care director of marketing.

For information about St. John’s Community Care, call (618) 344-5008.

