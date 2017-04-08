Raising awareness, and money, in their underwear

× Expand Photo provided by Keith Twichell Colon cancer survivors Joe Farmer, team mascot for Tony’s Ranch House in Godfrey, and Rhonda Sales, team mascot for Don’s No Man’s Land in East Alton, served as added personal motivation for this year’s local team participation in the ninth annual Undy 5000 walk/run at Forest Park in St. Louis on March 25. These two teams raised $3,200 for the cause.

Colon Cancer Awareness Month is observed throughout the country in March each year.

Once thought of as a disease that mainly affects older adults, the Colon Cancer Alliance hosts the annual St. Louis Undy 5000 Run/Walk in St. Louis’ Forest Park with the goal of changing that misperception.

The Undy 5000 Run/Walk is an event designed to promote awareness about colon cancer and the importance of getting checked. Two local teams, one from Don’s No Man’s Land in East Alton and the other from Tony’s Ranch House in Godfrey, took part in the March 25 event and raised $3,200 toward the cause. Between the two teams, there were more than 75 Riverbend participants who took part.

Keith Twichell of Moro took part in this year’s event as one of 38 members of the East Alton-based team. He said the total raised was the most money raised to date by the thousands of supporters and survivors who navigated the 5K run and one-mile walk on a much-welcomed “weather-cooperative Saturday morning.”

“The majority of the participants were in underwear-style outfits, and everyone who attended received a pair of boxer shorts as a gift,” Twichell said.

Twichell said No Man’s Land has sponsored a fundraiser for the past 10 years to support the cause. For the first time this year, Tonsor Custom Awards and Decals in Jerseyville designed a T-shirt emblazoned with the bar’s theme for the event on it, “Kickin’ Cancer’s BUTT at No Man’s Land,” which was sold to raise more funds. T-shirt sales ended up boosting fundraising by 25 percent.

The Godfrey-based team from Tony’s Ranch House named their group We Fight for Joe, in honor of their team mascot, Joe Farmer, who is in a battle against colon cancer.

Rhonda Sales, a longtime bartender at Don’s No Man’s Land, is a colon cancer survivor and served as the East Alton-based team’s mascot. In 2004, she wasn’t feeling well and went through 8 months of testing with a variety of doctors before receiving a colonoscopy. Sales was given a diagnosis of colon cancer, with chemotherapy for a month followed by surgery before starting her journey on the road of recovery.

In 2009, Sales was declared cancer-free after completing her five-year challenge. She encourages anyone who will listen to get screened regularly.

At the end of the event, survivors are asked to come together for a group photo. This year’s event had 78 registered survivors participate. “Because of the increasing awareness through events such as the Undy 5000, the photo keeps growing,” Twichell noted. “Organizers are hopeful that this trend continues.”

Estimates from the event’s overall fundraising are at $150,000 for this year’s St. Louis event. Money raised through the annual event benefits the Washington University colon and rectal screening program, as well as national prevention, research and patient support initiatives of the Colon Cancer Alliance.

