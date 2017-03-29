Ramp to close Thursday on Poplar Street Bridge complex

Motorists will encounter a daytime ramp closure on the ramp from westbound Interstate 55/64 to southbound Tudor Avenue, east of the Poplar Street Bridge, according to the Illinois Department of Transportation.

The ramp will be closed from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday. During this time, westbound motorists wishing to travel to Tudor Avenue will need to use alternate routes.

The ramp closure is needed to perform a thorough bridge inspection. It is anticipated this work will be completed March 30.

Traffic control devices will assist motorists during these restrictions. The department asks that motorists be patient, reduce speed, obey all warning signs and use additional caution when traveling near this work zone.

