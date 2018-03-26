Randy Gori receives Friend of Labor Award

Randy Gori, founding partner of Gori Julian & Associates P.C., was recently awarded the 2018 Friend of Labor Award.

The award recognizes the community achievements of Gori by the Central Labor Council, representing more than 30,000 members of approximately 80 unions, lodges, and other affiliated organizations throughout Madison County and surrounding counties. This is the highest award given to a person who is not a member of a labor organization.

The mission of the Greater Madison County Federation of Labor is to improve the lives of working families and bring economic justice to the workplace as well as social justice to the state and the nation. The organization supports workers in Madison County and Southern Illinois, helping to improve living conditions and workplaces and strengthen the voice of working families in a changing global economy.

Gori said he is humbled and proud to be this year’s recipient and looks forward to continuing his work to unite working women and men of every race and ethnicity and every walk of life.

