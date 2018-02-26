Rarely addressed

× 1 of 2 Expand Photo by Frank Prager Tina Fries’ son Mason was diagnosed with adrenaleukodystrophy, also known as ADL, two years ago. Fries will attend a Rare Disease Day event in Springfield to lobby for legislation requiring testing for the disease. × 2 of 2 Expand Photo by Frank Prager Despite problems from the disease, Mason enjoys school, playing dodge ball and video games. Prev Next

WOOD RIVER — The last day of February every year is Rare Disease Day. Its purpose is to raise awareness among the public, policymakers, public authorities, industry representatives and health professionals about the challenges rare diseases present and to encourage researchers and decision makers to address the needs of those living with rare diseases.

A rare disease is one which affects a small percentage of the overall population. One in 20 people will live with a rare disease at some point in their life. Despite this, there is no cure for most rare diseases and many go undiagnosed.

The day has special significance for Tina Fries and her family. Fries’ son Mason was diagnosed with adrenaleukodystrophy, also known as ADL, two years ago at the age of 10. Fries lives in Wood River with her husband, Colin; daughter, Elissa, and Mason.

ADL is a genetic disease affecting one in 18,000 people. The disorder destroys myelin, the protective sheath that surrounds the brain’s neurons. Those brain cells allow us to think and to control our muscles. ADL most severely affects boys and men. Women can carry the genetic mutation transmitting the disease but do not contract symptoms. Fries says tests have identified both she and her mother carry the mutation.

The vast majority of those afflicted are boys and are generally diagnosed between age 7-10, when symptoms start occurring.

“We started noticing he was having trouble with math in school,” Fries says.

Progressive motor and cognitive difficulties caused the family to seek diagnosis of the problem. The disease was conclusively diagnosed through an MRI scan, which identified damage occurring in the brain.

The disease is unpredictable and progression varies in every individual. A bone marrow transplant was performed on Mason at the Masonic Children’s Hospital in Minneapolis within a month of the diagnosis. In this case, the transplant arrested the progress of Mason’s disease.

“The damage cannot be reversed, but in Mason’s case the progression was halted,” Fries says.

She emphasizes the importance of early diagnosis and says newborn screening is the only way to identify the disease before damage occurs.

Fries will attend an event in Springfield on Feb. 28, Rare Disease Day, for the purpose of pushing legislators for passage of Aidan’s Law. The law would require and fund screening for ADL in all 50 states. While it is now done in a handful of states, newborn screening for ADL is not performed in Illinois.

While he experiences problems with his vision, hearing, and motor and cognitive skills, Mason is adapting to the challenges. He attends Lewis and Clark Elementary School in Wood River and talks about his interests and hobbies.

“I like P.E. class and playing dodgeball,” he says.

Mason is also an avid video game enthusiast.

Information on the drive to pass Aidan’s law can be found on the web at aidanslaw.org. The StopADL foundation is a resource and support organization for the disease with information at stopadl.org.

The National Organization for Rare Disorders provides information for patients, families, advocates, and researchers about rare diseases overall. More information about Rare Disease Day, along with material on assistance programs and general resources, can be found at rarediseases.org.

