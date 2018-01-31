Rauner calls for unity in State of the State address

× Expand Image courtesy of BlueRoomStream Gov. Bruce Rauner delivers his fourth State of the State address Wednesday.

Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner has been on the receiving end of sharp criticism from both sides of the aisle in recent months.

Members of his own party have taken issue with many of his policy decisions, from spending to immigration and taxpayer-funded abortion. Former Rauner supporter Jeanne Ives, a conservative Republican state representative from Wheaton, has mounted a legitimate primary challenge to the first-term governor because of those decisions and what she says has been his failure to accomplish much of anything during his first term.

The large primary field of Democratic candidates for governor has blasted Rauner at every turn, blaming him for the state’s dismal fiscal condition and large backlog of bills.

Amid that divisive backdrop, Rauner on Wednesday called for Democrats and Republicans to work together toward fixing the state’s many financial problems.

During his fourth State of the State address from the House floor, Rauner opened discussing Illinois’ rich history of economic and political success.

“Throughout our history, Illinois has been a magnet,” Rauner said. “If you wanted to till the soil, lay a brick, build a building, make a deal, super-compute, you name it ... you could find work in Illinois, afford a home and rely on the public schools to educate your children.”

Rauner said leaders from both parties worked together in the fall to pitch Chicago to online retail giant Amazon. Chicago is among the finalists hoping to land Amazon’s second North American headquarters.

“Governor, mayor, General Assembly, city council, businesses and nonprofits, Republicans and Democrats collaborated to compete for 15 years of growth, with 168,000 potential jobs and $129 billion in cumulative new GDP,” he said. “The fact is, there is another, much bigger Amazon-like opportunity to pursue.”

To do that, Rauner said, will take political opponents working together.

“It takes a collaborative effort, a forget-about-the-politics-and-roll-up-our-sleeves kind of approach,” he said. “It requires a laser-like focus on economic development and job creation and a bipartisan dedication to restore public trust.”

Rauner also acknowledged the #MeToo movement that swept the country last fall in the wake of allegations of rampant sexual harassment in Hollywood, the media and Springfield. He announced he will sign an executive order that will strengthen the policies that ensure all government employees under his jurisdiction have reliable and responsive outlets for reporting acts of sexual misconduct.

“The order creates a chief compliance office in the executive branch; stipulates reviews of allegations in 10 days or less; and requires training on best investigation practices by the end of this year, and every two years thereafter,” Rauner said. “These are powerful protections that the legislature should emulate.”

Many lawmakers and staff wore black Wednesday in a show of support for women at the capitol and across Illinois who have been victims of sexual harassment and abuse. House Speaker Michael Madigan and House Minority Leader Jim Durkin were among them.

Rauner’s executive order announcement comes a week after a newly appointed legislative inspector general all but cleared a state senator of sexual harassment allegations leveled during a dramatic House committee hearing last fall.

The governor did take some swipes at Madigan, his political nemesis, during the address. He referenced an executive order he signed two weeks ago that prevents elected legislators from practicing before the state property tax appeal board. Both Madigan and Democratic Senate President John Cullerton are tax attorneys.

And Rauner once again pushed for term limits. Madigan has been House speaker for all but two years since 1983.

“Eighty percent of the state’s voters want term limits,” Rauner said. “The other 20 percent, it seems, are seated in this chamber and in elected Illinois courts. It is past time to make this good governance move. Put term limits on the ballot and let the people decide.”

The governor received a mock standing ovation when he said he would be submitting a balanced budget proposal in the coming weeks. While Rauner has claimed he’s introduced balanced budgets in the past, Democrats and some Republicans say that’s not true.

“This year, I hope you guys will pass it instead of ignoring it,” Rauner said in response to the ovation, which quickly turned to groans.

Madigan, who Rauner called a “crook” just last week during a meeting with Ives and the Chicago Tribune Editorial Board, welcomed the governor to the House floor just prior to the address.

Democrats are expected to respond to the governor’s State of the State address later this afternoon.

Rauner is scheduled to appear before both chambers again on Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14, to deliver his budget address.

The primary election is March 20. The general election is Nov. 6.

Dan McCaleb is a writer for Illinois News Network.

