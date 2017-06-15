Rauner calls lawmakers back to capital to pass budget

SPRINGFIELD — One day after House and Senate Republicans unveiled a compromise balanced budget plan to end the budget impasse, Gov. Bruce Rauner on Thursday called lawmakers back to Springfield for a 10-day special session from June 21 through the June 30 fiscal year deadline.

“Republicans in the General Assembly have laid out a compromise budget plan that I can sign,” Rauner said in a video announcing the special session. “It provides a true path to property tax reduction and it reforms the way our state operates to reduce wasteful spending. It will fund our schools and human services, while spurring economic growth and job creation. It is a true compromise — and one I hope the majority in the General Assembly will accept.”

For two weeks, the majority in the General Assembly ignored repeated calls to return to Springfield since adjourning on May 31 without passing a full-year balanced budget. If no action is taken by the General Assembly to pass the budget plan by June 30, the ramifications for the state will be devastating and long-lasting, according to a press release from the Rauner administration. To find a resolution, Rauner issued 10 proclamations calling for special sessions every day starting at noon June 21. The proclamations direct the General Assembly to consider legislation that will reach a balanced budget with changes to what the governor describes as a “broken system,” including property tax relief, job creation, term limits and spending caps. Should the General Assembly enact the compromise balanced budget plan prior to June 30, the governor will cancel any remaining special session days.

“We have tough, urgent choices to make, and the legislature must be present to make them,” Rauner said. “In the days ahead, let’s show the people of Illinois we have their best interests in mind, not our own. And together, we will move our state forward to a better and brighter future.”

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter