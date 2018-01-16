Rauner outlines paths to economic growth at Edwardsville meeting

× Expand Photo by Jason White (From left) Gov. Bruce Rauner speaks at a press conference Tuesday at the Edwardsville Public Safety Building as Donco Electrical Construction President Lisa McQuade, Spencer Homes President Mike Rathgeb and Plocher Construction President Scott Plocher watch.

Gov. Bruce Rauner wants Illinoisans to think small when it comes to economic prosperity.

After meeting with small business owners Tuesday at the Edwardsville Public Safety Building, Rauner told reporters the best way state government can improve residents' quality of life is to “grow more jobs” – and for 2.5 million Illinoisans, those jobs are found with small businesses. The governor said small businesses account for half of the state's employment.

“So much of our economic growth and prosperity depends on small businesses,” he said. “Their success is Illinois' success.”

Rauner said high property taxes and excessive regulations are the state's biggest challenges to expanding its economy and retaining residents.

“The property taxes are punishing for small business owners, and it's pushed many employers over across the border to Missouri, where the property taxes are much lower,” he said.

On the regulatory side, Rauner said the workers' compensation system costs Illinois businesses $24 per $100 of payroll: eight times that of Indiana and three times that of Missouri. He said Illinois' workers' compensation system is “full of fraud and abuse.

“If we get the fraud and abuse out of our system and protect our workers who have honest, true work-related injuries, we could protect our employees better and grow more jobs so we could have higher family incomes,” Rauner said.

Mike Rathgeb, president of Spencer Homes, said he appreciated the chance to talk to the governor about his concerns. He said 15-20 other business owners attended the meeting, part of a series of gatherings the governor has organized throughout the state.

“We depend on population growth, and as we all know, Illinois has been faced with population decline,” Rathgeb said. “I'm really excited about what the governor and what other people had to share today, and ideas and ways maybe we can turn things around, get job growth, and get people moving back into our state.”

Edwardsville Mayor Hal Patton said the Public Safety Building, which opened in December and houses the city's fire and police departments, is an example of what can happen in a growing community like Edwardsville. Patton credited two enterprise zones, Gateway Commerce and Lakeview Commerce, for providing tax incentives for investment. In 2016, businesses in the two enterprise zones paid $5.1 million in property taxes to 14 taxing districts.

“It does work, because we have been able to keep property taxes down in the city of Edwardsville,” Patton said.

“Economic growth matters, and I think the governor gets that,” he said. “We do have some successful businesses here that could be more successful.”

