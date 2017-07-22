Rauner sets Monday deadline for education bill

Gov. Bruce Rauner is tired of waiting.

At a news conference Friday at Auburn High School in downstate Auburn, Rauner said he is giving Democratic lawmakers until noon Monday to send him Senate Bill 1 or he will call an immediate special session.

“Time’s up,” Rauner said, according to spokesperson Laurel Patrick.

Senate Bill 1 funds Illinois’ K-12 school districts, but it changes the model under which schools are funded to an evidence-based one in which schools have to show they are spending the money on programs that are helping improve students’ performance.

But it also appropriates $300 million in new state dollars to CPS every year to help bail out its failing pension system. Rauner and Republicans have said suburban and downstate taxpayers should not be paying to bail out Chicago schools.

While Senate Bill 1 was approved on a strictly partisan vote in May, it never was sent to the governor’s desk for his signature or veto. Rauner has said he would amendatorily veto it to remove the CPS pension funding. He claims Democratic lawmakers are holding it up to create a crisis with the new school year quickly approaching.

In a separate budget bill passed during the July extra session, House Speaker Michael Madigan and his fellow Democrats inserted what is called a poison pill. If the evidenced-funding model that’s contained in Senate Bill 1 doesn’t become law, no schools in the state will be funded. That means at least some likely won’t be able to open next month. Many more won’t be able to stay open for long.

“Enough is enough. Children should come before everything else, and we have to make sure they get back to school on time,” Rauner said in a statement issued earlier this week. “Legislators are holding our children hostage in a political game. This is shameful and unacceptable. Our kids deserve better. What are lawmakers waiting for? Send me SB 1 so I can make the necessary changes to eliminate the Chicago Public Schools pension bailout and we can get our kids back to school on time.”

On Friday, Rauner said he wasn’t going to wait any longer.

In addition to issuing the noon Monday deadline to send him the school funding legislation or he would call the special session, Rauner also said he was giving lawmakers a July 31 deadline to act on his amendatory veto, according to Patrick. Lawmakers can either agree to Rauner’s changes by a simple majority vote, or they can override it by a three-fifths majority in both the House and the Senate. The Senate has enough Democrats for an override with no Republican support. The House does not.

If neither scenario happens, the bill is defeated and lawmakers have to start over, threatening the start of the school year.

Illinois News Network

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter