Rauner signs bill to alleviate burdens on teachers moving to Illinois

CARBONDALE — Gov. Bruce Rauner signed legislation Friday that will ensure the transition to classrooms is made easier for out-of-state teachers moving to Illinois.

State Sen. Dave Luechtefeld, a co-sponsor of the bill, and state Rep. Terri Bryant joined the governor at Carbondale Community High School for the bill signing.

“This bill is about teachers, jobs and opportunities,” Rauner said. “We are clearing a better pathway to the classroom for teachers who have moved to Illinois and ensure they can focus on the important job they do, which is educating our children. It’s time to build on this success story and work together to pass a balanced budget and changes that will lead to new jobs and stronger schools to put Illinois back on the right path.”

SB 2912 makes it easier to transfer an out-of-state teachers’ license to Illinois by streamlining the process. The Illinois State Board of Education can now grant an Illinois license to teachers with comparable out-of-state licenses. The bill also reduces several burdens on people trying to become substitute teachers.

“Investing in our teachers is a critical component to ensuring all children in Illinois are healthy, safe and well-educated, so that by the time they turn 25 they are in good paying, high-quality careers,” Secretary of Education Beth Purvis said. “Lifting these burdens will allow experienced educators quicker access to the classroom without compromising on quality.”

“Illinois has a teacher shortage, especially in underserved areas. Additionally, we struggle to retain a healthy pool of substitute teachers,” said state Sen. Dave Luechtefeld (R-Okawville), a bill sponsor. “Teaching licensure reciprocity will hopefully enable us to bring some of our best and brightest minds back to Illinois from our surrounding states. Many times our youths travel to bordering states to begin their careers; we are encouraging them to come back home and teach our future generations.”

This bill helps address regional teacher shortage and substitute teacher shortage by making it easier to obtain a teaching license if a teacher holds an out-of-state license. It also reduces the fee to obtain a substitute teaching license and lifts some of the burdens retired teachers faced if they wanted to return to the classroom to sub for a teacher.

“I am deeply appreciative of the General Assembly and the governor for working with the State Board of Education to address the statewide substitute teacher shortage,” State Superintendent of Education Tony Smith said. “The bill signed into law today streamlines the process for becoming a licensed teacher in Illinois, without lowering standards. Our goal and the goal of superintendents across the state is to ensure classrooms are led by qualified individuals every single day. We must continue to think creatively and be open to adapting in order to meet the needs of all students.”

