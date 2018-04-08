Rauner signs bill to speed up teacher licensing

Gov. Bruce Rauner has signed legislation that makes it easier for teachers with out-of-state credentials to get licensed in Illinois.

“Our state needs to have ready access to qualified teachers,” Rauner said. “This law will help our schools meet shortages and fill other academic needs.”

The law also alleviates an immediate problem for a significant number of schools who hired out-of-state speech language pathologists, only to find that the state’s licensing process was prohibitively burdensome. As a result, many of the pathologists could not begin work.

The new law combines provisions in the Illinois State Board of Education out-of-state teacher licensing process.

The two provisions allow for out-of-state teachers to become licensed in-state by (1) providing evidence of completing a comparable state-approved educator prep program, or (2) holding a comparable and valid license with similar grade and subject credentials from another state.

