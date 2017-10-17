RBGA guest speaker to give presentation

GODFREY — The RiverBend Growth Association invites its members and the public to hear author Steve Luckenbach on Monday, Nov. 6, at the Alton High School Auditorium, 4200 Humbert Road.

Doors will open at 5:15 p.m. and Luckenbach will speak at 6 p.m. Autographed books by Luckenbach will be given away as attendance prizes.

An excerpt from Amazon.com: “Without Why, we’re lost. Not asking why is comforting in the short term. Nobody benefits from being bludgeoned with poor choices. But in the long term, we’re lost if we can’t face the why of the choices we are making.”

Visit the speaker’s website at steveluckenbach.com.

Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for students in advance and $20 at the door, and reservations must be made by calling (618) 467-2280, emailing receptionist@growthassociation.com or registering online at https://goo.gl/HkeHtJ. Seating is limited.

The RiverBend Growth Association is the chamber of commerce and economic development organization for the 12 communities known as the Riverbend. For more information, visit growthassociation.com or call (618) 467-2280.

