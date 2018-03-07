Re-enactors to portray area historic figures

× Expand (From left) Capt. Benjamin Godfrey and Gen. James Semple

ELSAH — History will come alive as Historic Elsah Foundation presents A Conversation between Benjamin Godfrey and James Semple: How Two Prairie Entrepreneurs Shaped the River Bend Region, at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 15, at Farley’s Music Hall.

Accomplished re-enactors John Meehan (playing Godfrey) and Kerry Miller (playing Semple) will portray these prominent leaders of economic development in Madison and Jersey counties in a lively and thought-provoking exchange that covers major issues of their day: abolition of slavery, women’s education, railroad and highway construction, and state banking.

The conversation takes place in the late 1840s, when the Semple and Godfrey families lived barely three miles apart north of Alton. The oldest Semple daughter, Ada, attended nearby Monticello Female Seminary, a women’s college Godfrey founded a decade earlier.

Through business and politics, Semple and Godfrey undoubtedly knew each other. They were self-made men who took risks. Each suffered severe financial setbacks, which they regarded as temporary obstacles to overcome. Both succeeded in doing so.

The program also features a documentary video of Godfrey’s life. Zeke Jabusch, president of the North Alton Business Council, will narrate the video, which was produced by the Benjamin Godfrey Legacy Trail Committee for the council. The video highlights nine sites where historic markers of Godfrey’s accomplishments will be placed.

The program is free and open to the public. Reservations are not required. Parking is available. Refreshments will be served following the lecture.

The presentation is the first of four scheduled for the 2018 edition of the Hosmer-Williams Lecture Series. The theme for this year’s series is local history in the Riverbend in the years immediately after Illinois became a state in 1818. Liberty Bank has underwritten the Hosmer-Williams Lectures since 2012.

For more information, visit the Historic Elsah Foundation’s website.

