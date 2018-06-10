Reaching higher

photo provided by Paul Tedford of EA-WR High School photo provided by Paul Tedford of EA-WR High School photo provided by Paul Tedford of EA-WR High School photo provided by Paul Tedford of EA-WR High School

Dave Tedford, class of 1980 graduate from East Alton Wood River High School, once rose well above his classmates — in the most literal sense.

With the help of former EA-WR teachers Keith Atkinson and James Brann, Tedford built a unicycle to complete the requirements of his shop class senior project. His final product not only met the requirements, it exceeded them, in size and in functionality. It was 14 feet high.

Tedford spent time showing off his project at many public appearances, perched on its simple Schwinn seat as he peddled along. He rode it regularly, in fact, until just a few years ago.

“Not only was this an impressive display of machining and welding, Dave actually rode this unicycle, and rode it regularly until his late 40s,” EA-WR Superintendent Dr. John Pearson said.

Living in South Carolina now, Tedford felt a desire to give back to his alma mater in a very visible way. So, earlier in May, he placed the unicycle in the back of his pickup truck, mounted a red flag on the end that protruded out from the truck’s tailgate and drove back to Wood River.

He presented the unicycle as a gift to the school, handing it off to welding teacher Jake Sitze during his afternoon classes. Tedford took time to speak with Sitze’s students and answer their questions.

“The students were interested,” Pearson said. “Most of them hadn’t seen a unicycle before, let alone a 14-foot-tall one. They all asked good questions and were very attentive as Dave talked. Many of them were underclassmen too, so they still have a chance to implement what they heard. We are so thankful for Dave’s contribution.”

“Dave talked to the students about all the machining, welding and other components of learning that went into building it,” Pearson added. “His intention was to show the kids the kinds of things they were all capable of doing.”

The unicycle is being stored horizontally at the school for now, as there is no location inside that is tall enough for it to be displayed vertically. Pearson said they are just beginning to discuss what the possibilities are for permanence with its display, and how it could be incorporated into classroom lessons.

“But it won’t become a P.E. requirement,” Pearson said jokingly.

Students are no longer required to complete these types of senior projects, Pearson noted, which were once done particularly in the vocational classes in lieu of a written final.

As for any on this scale in his 18 years with the district, the only one that comes to Pearson’s mind is this year’s sculpture, completed as a community partnership project between Wood River Rotary Club and East Alton-Wood River High School, that will soon be installed in front of the doors at Wood River’s firehouse.

