Reading the green

Shortly before his death on Sunday, three of Jim Seibold’s closest friends gathered in the offices of the publication he formed to reminisce and remember the good times … of which, it turns out, there are many.

“It’s funny how time flies by,” Roy Haug, whose friendship with Jim reaches back to their school days, says, choking back tears. “I am talking about things I haven’t thought about in many years.

“But reliving all of this has also been fun.”

“It is nice to see Roy smile today,” his wife, Patsy, adds. “He has had a rough couple of days.”

Sharon McRoy understands what Roy is feeling. For her, Jim was a partner, friend, confidante … the person who has seen her at her best and at her worst. She also knows that the dream they attained together will serve as a constant reminder of the impact Jim has made, both in his community and in her life.

“Coming from Jim’s background, to become a successful business owner was a big deal, and he never took that for granted,” she says. “He has left such a mark.”

That humble beginning began in Alton with a childhood that could be both tough and lonely. It no doubt was his hurdles early on that played a part into why he was always looking out for his fellow man.

“When it came to money, it was there to spend,” Roy says. “He never gave it a thought. In grade school, there was a boy who didn’t have any lunch, so Jim would share his lunch with him.”

Patsy breaks into laughter as she agrees: “There wasn’t a bartender in town that didn’t want to wait on Jim. He was very generous. He would give you the shirt off his back.”

It was at Marquette Catholic High School that Jim met two boys who would become his family — Roy Haug and Ralph Milford. The trio tore through not only the local area, but took road trips, as well, such as one to Daytona Beach. (“We drove there in a Thunderbird one-seater, taking turns sleeping on the floorboard,” Roy remembers. “We thought we were so cool, and then went to the beach and got sunburned the first day.”)

As sophomores, the boys began working in the circulation department in the basement of the Alton Evening Telegraph, the same paper he delivered as a boy. It was the beginning of a 30-year career for the paper that took Jim from the basement to copy boy to typesetter and finally, the advertising department (He used to joke that his territory was downtown Medora, Sharon says).

That job is where Jim and Sharon met, and new business idea was born. When the newspaper changed hands in 1985, they knew another era was about to begin.

“We stayed for about a year after the paper was sold the first time, but it just wasn’t the same anymore,” Sharon says. “Jim had a great relationship with (owner) Paul Cousley, and it was hard to see the changes.

“But this was all we both knew; it was Jim’s idea to start a new, weekly publication. We did all this planning, and we went to St. Louis to check out some equipment. I said, ‘Are we really going to do this?’ and he looked at me like I was crazy.”

Roy says that was to be expected when it came to Jim.

“He couldn’t sit still in those days,” he says. “In 1986, I quit working, and Jim started the AdVantage.”

On June 4, 1986, Today’s AdVantage, a weekly shopper, was launched, with Jim and Sharon popping a bottle of champagne as the first copies left the presses just feet away.

“Those were some lean times,” she says. “We started with two folding tables, two phones, and one typesetter, whose desk was in the closet. Jim was the first one to sell a full-page ad. There were also a lot of long hours. I remember one Friday night we finished the paper, walked outside, and the sun was coming up.”

For the next 27 years, the pair saw their endeavor grow, hitting mailboxes every Wednesday (“The AdVantage was his life,” Patsy says). But it took its toll. When local attorney John Simmons approached Jim and Sharon in 2013 with the prospect of buying the shopper and transitioning into a community newspaper, the idea was not as far-fetched as it sounded.

“We both knew it was time,” Sharon says. “It was starting to become a chore, and we needed a change.”

Jim was ready to let it go, but Sharon wasn’t. To this day, she works in the sales office every day and at 73, is still involved with all aspects of the business.

“They asked me to stay on as a consultant for three years; that was four years ago,” she says.

But Jim was now free to spend more time on another passion, golf.

“When they closed the Muny Golf Course in Alton, we played the very last round before it closed,” Roy says. “It was Paul Moses, me, Jim, and Mel Deutsch. We also went to Calloway Gardens in Georgia for 13 years in a row, playing golf all week.”

Roy says Jim was the athlete of the group … and the most competitive.

“He played golf up until the last couple of years, when the neuropathy in his legs got too bad to play,” he says. “Close to the end, I came to see him and told him about a hole-in-one I had just made. He grinned from ear to ear.”

Sharon, who was there for the conversation, picks up the story.

“I asked him if he had ever gotten a hole-in-one,” she laughs. “He glared at me and muttered, ‘Twice.’”

As Jim’s health continued to deteriorate, those closest to him rallied to his side. On the night of Aug. 13, he finally let go, leaving a hole that will not easily be filled.

“We just gelled as friends,” Roy says. “To this day, we have gone our own ways but Ralph, Paul, Jim, and I have always been as close as brothers.

“There has never been another guy like Jim who, when he is ill, everyone sees him, on his birthdays, everyone sees him, and when he needs something, everyone sees him.”

“I have had people stop me that I don’t even know, asking about Jim,” Sharon says. “I don’t think there is a person in this world that disliked him.”

Tavern owner. Member of the Army Reserves. Doughnut shop king. Publisher. Jim Seibold wore many hats, but those who knew him best see him in a much different way — a cigarette in one hand and a drink in the other, doing his best to make the people around him a little happier than they were before he came into the room.