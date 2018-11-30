Ready, set, roll

× Expand Photo by Melissa Meske Riverbend Skate will officially open its doors at 508 W. Delmar, Alton, at Piasa Center on Saturday, Dec. 1 with an open skate from 3 to 11 p.m.

With a grand opening open skate night set for Dec. 1, the owners and families of the new Riverbend Skate indoor roller skating facility held a ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday afternoon, Nov. 30.

Hosted by the Black Chamber of Commerce of Illinois, the festivities also included a tour of the new family fun center located at 508 W. Delmar in Alton at the Piasa Center as final preparations were underway to ready the rink.

Corey Walker, state president of the Black Chamber of Commerce of Illinois (BCC), welcomed everyone and made a few remarks before Alton Mayor Brant Walker and the facility’s owners, Chris and Jocelyn Harris shared commentary with the crowd on hand which included the Harris’ parents and children as well as several of the skate center’s 11 employees. Several community members and other supporters also came out to take part in the celebration.

During his remarks prior to cutting the red ribbon, Chris Harris referenced a quote by Ghanaian diplomat Kofi Annan, who died in August 2018 at age 80, and noted that it would be featured on the wall of the center to serve as a guiding light for the facility. Annan’s quote: “Any society that does not succeed in tapping into the energy and creativity of its youth will be left behind.”

Included in the ribbon cutting, in addition to owners Chris and Jocelyn Harris, were their parents as well as their children William and Ava. Alton Mayor Walker and BCC President Walker also helped cut the red ribbon.

“We are glad to be a part of bringing back that culture of skating, it’s something that's needed,” Jocelyn Harris said. “It’s exercise, it’s community, it’s fellowship and we’re glad to be a part of bringing that to the community.”

Several of the attendees reminisced as well about the former Mr. T’s Skating Rink in Godfrey and the fond memories they had of its era.

Riverbend Skate will mark its grand opening on Saturday, Dec. 1 with open skate hours from 3 to 11 p.m. There is a $5 admission charge, and an additional $3 for skate rental. Skate sizes run from a very small child-size 2 to a very adult size 14, and all sizes in between.

The center will feature a 5,000 square foot roller skating rink big enough to accommodate 100 at a time out on the floor. The entire facility spans 14,000 square feet with activities that include a laser maze, arcade games, air hockey, a pool table, inflatables, knockerballs and even a rock climbing wall. There are also party rooms available for private rental and concessions on site. A variety of other activities will also be hosted, such as glow dodgeball and Nerf games, along with “paint skates” that consist of music, food, painting and skating all in one event setting.

“We are providing 14,000 square feet of a safe, family fun facility to Alton that is here for children and families alike,” Harris later said during a tour of the facility following the ribbon cutting.

Riverbend Skate is available for private rental to organizations as well, including schools, nonprofit, churches and small businesses and also welcomes school-related field trips and workshops for grades K thru 12 with curriculum and instruction materials and skates included.

For more information about Riverbend Skate, visit the website or call (618) 433-USK8 (8758).

riverbendskate.com

× Expand Photo by Melissa Meske The ribbon is cut by Riverbend Skate owners Chris and Jocelyn Harris just outside the entrance to the new Alton indoor roller skating facility.

× Expand Photo by Melissa Meske Rows and stacks of roller skate await their debut on the floor at Riverbend Skate.