Real-world interaction

EDWARDSVILLE — A forum to give young women an opportunity to interact with the area’s most successful women leaders will take place Saturday, Feb. 17.

Prima Pow-Wow is set for 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Sunset Hills Country Club, 2525 S. State Route 157.

Ryan O’Day Presents developed the free event. Ryan O’Day is the owner of Wang Gang restaurant in Edwardsville. The production company he runs has previously brought events to the Sheldon Hall and the Wildey Theatre.

The forum will consist of presentations by eight women in major leadership positions. The presentations will be followed by a question-and-answer session and a chance for attendees to interact with the presenters and one another.

Prima Pow-Wow is for young women ages 13 through 21.

“Mothers or female relatives are also welcome,” O’Day said. “The only rule is that no male attendees are allowed — even I am not going to be there.”

O’Day said the idea behind limiting attendees to a female audience is to give young women a chance to interact with women in leadership positions and exchange ideas in a way they might not get in an everyday environment.

“I got the idea for the event when I was at dinner with my daughter Josephine,” O’Day said. “Chop House restaurant owner Meg Pashea came by, sat down, and starting talking to my daughter.”

O’Day said 14-year-old Josephine was curious about Pashea’s success and asked questions in that environment she would otherwise not have.

“It was an entirely different level of interaction and inquiry,” O’Day said.

“Watching my daughter react to the ideas, opinions and perspectives Meg discussed, I realized that while I may have the same notions, my daughter treated her as an authority on the subjects and really internalized them.”

He modeled the idea after the nationally renowned TED talks, where speakers give short, focused talks on motivational and educational topics. He said there will be no politics, no religion, and no men: just a chance for young women to get an understanding of what has led to success for their adult counterparts.

“School is a great institution, but real-life experiences and exchanges, that is where you learn a myriad more of how the world works,” he said.

The list of speakers includes Ann E. Callis, first woman chief judge in Madison County; Amy Stuttle, owner of Victory Men’s Health; Dr. Kristen Jacobs, owner of Ooh La La Spa, Katherine L. Opel of the Weinhiemer Law Firm; Megan Pashea, owner of the 1818 Chop House restaurant; Dee McDonald, CFO of Fowler Management Services; Vanessa VanSchalwyk, financial adviser with Mass Mutual Financial Group; and Sarah Smith, Third Judicial Circuit associate judge.

Doors open at 10 a.m. and the event starts at 10:30 a.m. Attendees will be arranged at tables holding 10 each, along with a table facilitator who will encourage conversations and questions.

Two hundred seats are available and tickets are “first come, first get.” Attendance is free and can be reserved by going to the website and searching on the keyword phrase “Prima EDW.”

The handicapped-accessible event will run until 2 p.m. and lunch will be provided. More information is available on the website.

O’Day said mothers, grandmothers, and other adult female relatives are encouraged to bring or accompany the younger women.

