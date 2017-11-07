Realtors boost food pantries

× 1 of 5 Expand × 2 of 5 Expand × 3 of 5 Expand × 4 of 5 Expand × 5 of 5 Expand Prev Next

The Greater Gateway Association of Realtors has given back to the community again this year by sharing $7,678 with 11 food pantries.

Each pantry received a much-needed donation of $698 from the proceeds of The Taste of GGAR on Sept. 14 at the Moose Lodge in Edwardsville. The pantries use these funds to help with their holiday food baskets.

“Supporting and giving to our communities are just two of the many ways we like to show our appreciation and feel honored that we may do so,” said Mark Massey, president of the association’s Board of Directors.

Organizations assisted through this effort include the Bond County Food Pantry, Collinsville Food Pantry, Community Hope Center (Cottage Hills), Crisis Food Center (Alton), Highland Food Pantry, Litchfield Food Pantry, Livingston Park District, Maryville Food Pantry, Ministries Unlimited (Troy), New Creation Food Pantry (Granite City), and Staunton Helping Hands.

The association serves more than 1,100 Realtor and affiliate business partners in the southwestern Illinois region including Bond, Calhoun, Jersey, Macoupin, and Madison counties. The association strives to provide resources, advocacy and education for a diverse community of professionals and is dedicated to the highest standards of service in a changing real estate market.

