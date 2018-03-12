Realtors give back to children’s museum project

× 1 of 2 Expand Laurie Moore of RE/MAX Alliance, president elect for the GGAR Board of Directors; and Kyle Anderson, CEO Greater Gateway Association of Realtors × 2 of 2 Expand Julie Mayfield of Keller Williams Marquee and Matt Hawley of Hawley Home Inspection Prev Next

The Greater Gateway Association of Realtors’ music-themed trivia night raised more than $10,000 to donate to the restoration and development of the Haskell House Children’s Museum in Alton.

This project was accepted by Illinois Realtors as a Bicentennial Legacy Project, along with 28 others throughout the state. This effort underscores how Realtors are leaders in their communities, supporting local charities and causes, promoting economic development and a strong economy while helping real estate buyers and sellers achieve the American dream.

The event was sponsored by the community involvement committee.

Learn more about the Haskell House Children’s Museum project and others here.

The Greater Gateway Association of Realtors serves 1,100 Realtor and affiliate members in the southwestern Illinois region, including the counties of Bond, Calhoun, Fayette, Jersey, Macoupin, Madison, Monroe, and Montgomery. The association strives to promote education, professionalism, and ethical conduct in the real estate industry; to advocate for the protection of property rights; to assist in providing Americans with safe and affordable housing; and to further the interest of property ownership.

