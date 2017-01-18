Recognizing education’s "guardian angels"

Alton Education Foundation President Ryan Bemis welcomed a group of about 30 people to the third annual Guardians of Education breakfast in the library at North Elementary School on Tuesday morning.

Those in attendance included educators, administrators, board members and other supporters of the foundation’s mission.

While enjoying a cup of coffee and pastries from LuciAnna’s, attendees learned about how supporting the foundation is changing the outcomes of students in the Alton School District.

“At the school board meeting tonight (Jan. 17), the 2017 awards will be presented to the teachers who successfully applied for these funds for classroom projects,” Bemis said. “There were close to $43,000 in requests for funding, and we were able to provide nearly $25,000 in funds to the teachers for their classroom projects that extend innovative ways to teach their students.”

Bemis gave a brief history of the foundation, noting the organization gave away nearly $23,000 in the previous year. Since its inception in 2001, the foundation has given away close to $175,000.

“The Alton Education Foundation came about in 2001, formed to raise money in the community and give it back to teachers,” Bemis said. “Teachers write grant applications requesting funds to help support their innovative classroom projects, and we do the best we can to accommodate them.”

In the beginning, the group hosted the annual $25,000 Redbird Raffle, then moved on to sales of commemorative bricks and benches.

“Phil Trapani came up with the idea of Guardians of Education,” Bemis said. Guardians of Education solicits memberships in, and donations to, the Alton Education Foundation.

Bemis said the support continues to grow each year.

“Just imagine what we could do if each school district employee donated just $5,” he said.

The Guardians of Education breakfast is held each year to thank donors and showcase projects the foundation funded, demonstrating their successes and impact.

Sharolyn Hartman, a Title 1 teacher at North Elementary, brought along five of her students to present the successes of their classroom project. Students presenting to breakfast attendees included Antonio Shaw, Talan Neely, Nathaniel Glassmeyer, Anthony Aims and Allison Parmley. A foundation grant for their classroom allowed for the purchase of new books to assist in remedial instruction for the intermediate grade Title 1 students.

Rob Miller of Alton Middle School talked about two of the school’s funded projects. Miller works with sixth-, seventh- and eighth-grade students, teaching them skills in industrial design, maintenance and robotics — including coding and programming.

Students in Miller’s classroom learn how a global positioning system works. The students also learn how to design and build prototypes, use a 3-D scanner and printer, and how to render 3-D designs through the application of modeling software and tools.

“The students have to learn programming as well so that the robotics they create can follow instruction through code,” Miller said. “By the time these students get to high school, they are all very proud — I tell them that they are part of only about 100 people in all of Alton, with its population of around 27,000, that can do this.”

Miller also demonstrated the students’ robotic prototype. It followed the instructional code students programmed it with to recognize color so it could move in sequence, following a black-taped line along the library floor. He also shared replacement parts the students created with the 3-D printer that would normally cost several times more than what it cost for the students to design and print them in the classroom.

Steve Thompson was the last to showcase an AEF grant-funded project. He talked about the Hear Us ROAR initiative to purchase books to enhance the ROAR program, where students read with volunteers for 30 minutes before school each morning. The goal is to increase the number of elementary students reading at or above their grade level, which increases the likelihood they will see it through and graduate from high school.

Thompson said in its first year, the ROAR program had about 77 volunteers matched up with students, who would arrive early at school and read. The number of volunteers grew to 199 in the second year of the program. As of the end of the first semester of this academic year, the number of community volunteers is up to 219.

Thompson also said that, in the 2015-16 school year, there were 13,669 shared reading experiences through the ROAR program. While 39 percent of the students at the beginning of the year were reading at or above their grade level, by year’s end this was up to 74 percent.

So far this year, Thompson noted, there have already been 8,373 shared reading experiences. He thanked all of those who help make the program possible and successful.

“Books have been purchased for students and for the program by such supporters as the local Macy’s employees, the Alton Memorial Hospital Book Brigade and many others,” Thompson said. “We couldn’t do it without their help, nor without the tremendous support we get from the district.”

2016 grant-funded projects

