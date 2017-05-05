Recognizing greatness

ALTON — The city of Alton has played a prominent role in America’s growth and development throughout history.

Most residents are familiar with historical figures who have garnered national attention such as Elijah Lovejoy, Robert Wadlow and Miles Davis.

But there were numerous others who contributed significantly to the region and nation but who remain relatively unknown. One of them is Isaac H. Kelly.

Kelly was born a slave on the plantation of Thomas Cooper in Macon, Ga. He was trained as an iron molder but was freed in 1840 at the age of 15 by Cooper’s son. He came to Alton in the care of the Rev. Adiel Sherwood, then the president of Shurtleff College.

During his lifetime, Kelly became an influential figure throughout the area in business, religion and community service. He was instrumental in the founding of Masonic organizations in the state. During a historic period when Alton served as a beacon of hope and freedom for many of those enslaved, Kelly played a prominent role in the Underground Railroad.

Harry Barnett Jr. of Godfrey became interested in Kelly’s legacy through his own activities in the Masonic organization. Barnett is past master of I.H. Kelly Lodge No. 11 and the current secretary of that Masonic organization. Barnett, along with the late Morris Taylor of Alton, discovered Kelly was buried in an unmarked grave in the Alton National Cemetery. The two men spearheaded an effort to acquire and install a gravestone to mark the resting place.

“Morris Taylor was past master of Lodge Number 11 and did a lot of work with me in bringing this about,” Barnett says.

Taylor passed away earlier this year.

Barnett says Kelly’s contributions to the area cannot be overstated.

“He opened two barbershops that he operated for 64 years,” Barnett says. “He was very involved in the business community.”

Kelly is best known in Masonic circles as one of the three founding fathers of Prince Hall Free and Accepted Masons in the state of Illinois, established in 1867 as the first Illinois-chartered Masonic lodge. He served as the first and the last worshipful master of G.T. Watson Lodge No. 2 in Alton, the first elected grand treasurer of the Prince Hall Lodge and also was elected the Prince Hall Lodge’s second grand master.

Kelly was very active in the Alton community, serving as deacon at Union Baptist Church for 40 years. For a time, he also served the state as “door keeper” for the Illinois legislature in Springfield.

Significantly, Kelly was a subconductor on the North Star Line of the Underground Railroad, helping slaves from the South find their way to freedom in the northern United States and Canada. The Underground Railroad was a network of houses and other places abolitionists used to help slaves escape to freedom. As a subconductor, Kelly escorted and guided freedom seekers between stations or safe houses.

A headstone dedication ceremony is set for 2:30 p.m. Sunday, May 7, at the Alton National Cemetery, 600 Pearl St. In addition to the dedication activities, speakers will highlight Kelly’s contributions to Masonry and provide historical information about his activities.

Barnett says the dedication will be a good opportunity for young and old alike to learn about the contributions of this singular individual to the history of the nation and this community.

He is looking forward to the culmination of much research and work and hopes for a good turnout.

“We would like as many people as possible to come out,” he says.

