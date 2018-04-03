Recognizing Vietnam War veterans

GRANITE CITY | Twenty-five veterans from four service branches were honored March 29 at the Freedom Worship Center.

The event, sponsored by the Silver Creek Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution, was one of approximately 1,200 similar events taking place that day in observance of National Vietnam War Veterans Day. The date commemorates the last date ground troops were on the ground in Vietnam.

“On behalf of the Silver Creek DAR Chapter, allow me to be the first to say, “Welcome home, Vietnam War veterans,’” Lola DeGroff said.

Pontoon Beach Mayor Mike Pagano read a proclamation proclaiming March 29 Thank a Vietnam Veteran Day and recognizing the service of Vietnam War veterans.

The program included songs by Granite City resident Don Bradford and dulcimer music by Sharon Hargus and Phyllis Sway of Highland.

“Thank you for your service,” Silver Creek Chapter Regent Cheryl White told each veteran as she presented certificates and commemoration pins.

Those recognized from the U.S. Army were Charles R. Harrison, Michael Jahns, Michael C. Kovarik, Barry Lloyd, Dan Myers, Troy E. Powell, Kenneth Rowen, Nick Ryan, Eugene Schlattweiler, Michael Schlemer, Douglas Smith, Larry Stockton, John Vasques, and John Louis Watson. U.S. Navy veterans recognized were Philip Bailey, Donald Cook, Kenneth Felty, Al Hennrich, Richard H. Holbert, Clarence Lee, and Burt Hawes. U.S. Marine Corps veterans recognized were Dennis Linkeman and Richard John Sasek. There were two veterans from the U.S. Air Force: James A. DeGroff Jr. and Larry Miller.

The lapel pin given to the veterans features an eagle’s head, representing courage, honor and dedicated service; stripes, representing the nation’s colors; and six stars, representing the allies who served, sacrificed and fought alongside one another. The reverse states: “A Grateful Nation Thanks and Honors You,” along with the commemoration’s name.

The Silver Creek DAR Chapter is a commemorative partner with the Department of Defense to honor the nation’s Vietnam War veterans. By presidential proclamation issued May 25, 2012, the commemoration recognizes the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam War and runs through Veterans Day 2025.

