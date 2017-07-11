Recruits graduate from SWIC Police Academy

The Southwestern Illinois College Police Academy recently celebrated the graduation of Session 133.
The SWIC Police Academy is an intensive academic and physical training program designed to prepare recruits to enter a career in law enforcement. It is one of only six police academies in Illinois.
Graduates include (from left, front row):
Officer Kyle W. Adams of the Mount Carmel Police Department
Officer Joseph T. Alletto of the Amboy Police Department
Deputy Jared T. Anthis (of Mount Vernon) of the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office
Officer Aaron M. Beavers of the Murphysboro Police Department
Officer Adam L. Brazzell of the Atwood Police Department — winner of the Jeremy Chambers Top Gun Firearms Award
Officer Joshua C. Clarke of the Mount Vernon Police Department
Second row:
Officer Morgan T. Corn of the Johnston City Police Department
Officer Jacob A. Daily of the Granite City Police Department
Officer Rhea E. Flambeau of the Carthage Police Department
Intern Tyler G. Gallaher (of Belleville) of the Illinois Law Enforcement Training and Standards Board
Officer Jordan N. Holland of the Metropolis Police Department
Officer Aaron J. Hutto (of Caseyville) of the SWIC Public Safety Department
Third row:
Deputy Joseph T. Krasny (of Berwyn) of the DeWitt County Sheriff’s Office
Deputy Blake A. Peavler (of Olney) of the Richland County Sheriff’s Office
Officer Kyle A. Purcell of the Mount Vernon Police Department
Officer Leon E. Robinson of the Fairview Heights Police Department
Officer Micah J. Sensel of the Centralia Police Department — winner of the Most Improved Overall in Physical Fitness Award and Best Overall in Physical Fitness Award
Officer Joseph W. Skortz Jr. of the Alton Police Department
Fourth row:
Intern John M. Sutko (of Oaklawn) of the Illinois Law Enforcement Training and Standards Board — class president (now a Seneca, Ill., officer)
Officer Bradley R. Sutton of the Highland Police Department — winner of the Academic Honors Award
Officer Cody E. Wall of the Mount Carmel Police Department
Officer Bryan K. Waugh of the Greenville Police Department
Officer Brandon J. Wecker of the Alton Police Department
Officer Christopher S. Westbay of the Venice Police Department — winner of the Defense Tactics Award