Recruits graduate from SWIC Police Academy

The Southwestern Illinois College Police Academy recently celebrated the graduation of Session 133.

The SWIC Police Academy is an intensive academic and physical training program designed to prepare recruits to enter a career in law enforcement. It is one of only six police academies in Illinois.

Graduates include (from left, front row):

Officer Kyle W. Adams of the Mount Carmel Police Department

Officer Joseph T. Alletto of the Amboy Police Department

Deputy Jared T. Anthis (of Mount Vernon) of the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office

Officer Aaron M. Beavers of the Murphysboro Police Department

Officer Adam L. Brazzell of the Atwood Police Department — winner of the Jeremy Chambers Top Gun Firearms Award

Officer Joshua C. Clarke of the Mount Vernon Police Department

Second row:

Officer Morgan T. Corn of the Johnston City Police Department

Officer Jacob A. Daily of the Granite City Police Department

Officer Rhea E. Flambeau of the Carthage Police Department

Intern Tyler G. Gallaher (of Belleville) of the Illinois Law Enforcement Training and Standards Board

Officer Jordan N. Holland of the Metropolis Police Department

Officer Aaron J. Hutto (of Caseyville) of the SWIC Public Safety Department

Third row:

Deputy Joseph T. Krasny (of Berwyn) of the DeWitt County Sheriff’s Office

Deputy Blake A. Peavler (of Olney) of the Richland County Sheriff’s Office

Officer Kyle A. Purcell of the Mount Vernon Police Department

Officer Leon E. Robinson of the Fairview Heights Police Department

Officer Micah J. Sensel of the Centralia Police Department — winner of the Most Improved Overall in Physical Fitness Award and Best Overall in Physical Fitness Award

Officer Joseph W. Skortz Jr. of the Alton Police Department

Fourth row:

Intern John M. Sutko (of Oaklawn) of the Illinois Law Enforcement Training and Standards Board — class president (now a Seneca, Ill., officer)

Officer Bradley R. Sutton of the Highland Police Department — winner of the Academic Honors Award

Officer Cody E. Wall of the Mount Carmel Police Department

Officer Bryan K. Waugh of the Greenville Police Department

Officer Brandon J. Wecker of the Alton Police Department

Officer Christopher S. Westbay of the Venice Police Department — winner of the Defense Tactics Award

