Recycler to host electronic waste drive

EAST ALTON — CJD E-Cycling will offer an electronic waste recycling drive from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 4, at the CJD E-store, 513 East St. Louis Ave.

The business accepts old CRT, projection and console televisions for a fee. In addition to TVs, other items accepted include:

Anything metal such as PC towers, cable boxes, cellphones, wireless modems, servers, audio and video equipment, holiday lights, home electronics and telecommunications

Anything with a cord like LED/LCD flat-screen TVs and monitors, CRT, projection and plasma TVs, phones, printers, video game consoles and computer monitors (with no tower).

Televisions and computer monitors (with no tower) will be accepted with a minimal charge of $5 to $25 based on size.

For information, call (618) 659-9006.

cjdecycling.com

