Recycling to remember

GODFREY — When Godfrey resident and St. Louis County police officer Blake Snyder died in the line of duty last October, he left a towering legacy of heroism that community members have kept alive ever since.

From memorials to fundraisers, civic leaders as well as the general public have worked to recognize the example of leadership and sacrifice his life represented for others.

An alumnus of Lewis and Clark Community College, Snyder was a member of the Trailblazer soccer team when he attended school there. An effort is under way to collect plastic that will be used to make a memorial bench in his name for the school’s soccer field. The bench will be blue in honor of his service as a police officer.

Diane McDonough, division assistant for the school’s nursing program, came up with the idea and is leading the project.

“I worked with Blake’s father, Dick, for years here at the school and came up with the idea as a way to keep the memory of Blake alive,” she says.

Her goal is to collect 500 pounds of plastic bottle caps. The plastic will be taken to an Indiana company, which will recycle the material into a bench that will be placed next to the soccer field with a placard memorializing Snyder.

“Lewis and Clark is all about recycling,” McDonough says. “It seemed like a natural fit to combine a recycling project with the memorial.”

The college has a number of recognized programs related to sustainable and renewable energy. The school created its Office of Sustainability in 2008 and works with the National Great Rivers Research and Education Center as part of the Illinois Green Economy Network.

Nate Keener, director of sustainability for the school, is involved in the project. McDonough says the Media Services Department and the project committee have also been instrumental in the effort.

She also points out Paula Holloway, a retired faculty member and part-time teacher at the college, is a member of the committee and has been active in the effort. Holloway has known Dick Snyder and his family since the 1970s.

Collection boxes are available throughout the campus. Donations can be made by dropping plastic in any of the boxes. A collection box is located at the guard post at the entrance to the campus, where the general public also can drop off donations.

Medicine bottle, milk jug, and drink bottle caps are accepted as well as caps from a number of other products such as toothpaste and spray paint. The project has a Facebook page, A Bench For Blake, which has a link that lists acceptable plastic products.

McDonough says donations are already coming in and the project will continue until they reach the goal of 500 pounds of plastic.

“We’re hoping for an outpouring of support,” she says.

She also notes if more than 500 pounds is collected, additional benches may be made.

“This is a great way to incorporate recycling into a meaningful cause,” McDonough says. “It’s a perfect project for the college.”

Snyder also was recognized July 13 during the 13th annual Cycle Across Illinois event. Running through July, the event was a fundraiser for the families of Illinois law enforcement officials who have died in the line of duty, with funds going to the Concerns of Police Survivors, Illinois Chapter organization.

The ride kicked off under the Clark Bridge in Alton. Snyder’s mother attended to see 60-plus riders begin their trek. The first day, bicyclists traveled from Alton to Springfield, Ill.

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter