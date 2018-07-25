Red Cross’ blood supply still falling short

Blood donations are being distributed to hospitals faster than they are coming in, and there is less than a five-day blood supply on hand. The Red Cross strives to keep a five-day supply of blood to meet the needs of patients and to be prepared for emergencies that require significant volumes of donated blood products.

“Patients don’t get a summer break from the need for lifesaving treatments, so it is critical that hospitals have access to blood products each and every day,” said Joe Zydlo, external communications manager of the Missouri-Illinois Blood Services Region. “We sincerely appreciate those who have responded to the call to help save lives, but the emergency need remains. Those who haven’t rolled up a sleeve to give are urged to do so today.”

There is a particular need for type O blood, which plays an important role in ongoing patient care and emergencies. Type O positive is the most transfused blood type and can be given to patients with any Rh-positive blood type. Type O negative is the universal blood type and can be given to any patient. It’s what emergency room personnel reach for when there is no time to determine the blood type of patients in the most serious situations.

In thanks, all those who try to donate blood or platelets July 30 through Aug. 30, 2018, will receive a $5 Amazon.com Gift Card via email. (Restrictions apply; see amazon.com/gc-legal. More information and details are available online.)

Donors of all blood types are urged to make an appointment to give now using the free American Red Cross blood donor app, by visiting RedCrossBlood.org or by calling (800) 733-2767.

Blood donation opportunities

Alton

2-6 p.m. July 25, Verizon Alton, 320 Homer Adams Parkway

10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 1, Hayner Library Group Activity Room, 132 Alton Square Mall

2:15-7 p.m. Aug. 1, Knights of Columbus 460, 405 E. Fourth St.

3-7 p.m. Aug. 7, Faith Fellowship Church, 4719 Seminary Road

10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Aug. 9, Alton Memorial Hospital, One Memorial Drive

11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 15, Argosy Alton, 1 Piasa

Collinsville

2-6 p.m. July 30, Culvers, 100 United Drive

2-6 p.m. Aug. 13, Collinsville VFW Post 5691, 1234 Vandalia

East Alton

2-7 p.m. Aug. 3, Greater Alton Church, 506 E. Airline Drive

Granite City

9:30-2:30 p.m. Aug. 4, Dawson’s Fitness Center, 1815 Delmar Ave.

3-7 p.m. Aug. 6, Nameoki United Methodist Church, 1900 Pontoon Road

2-6 p.m. Aug. 13, Hope Lutheran Church, 3715 Wabash Ave.

Highland

2-7 p.m. July 26, American Legion Hall, 1130 New Trenton Road

Maryville

12:30-4:30 p.m. Aug. 8, Ameren Illinois, 2600 N. Center St.

Wood River

2-7 p.m. Aug. 14, Cricket Wireless, 1810 Vaughn Road

2-6 p.m. Aug. 15, Wood River Public Library, 326 E. Ferguson

