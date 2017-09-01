Red Cross deploys volunteers to Texas

× Expand Texas National Guard soldiers arrive in Houston to rescue stranded residents.

The American Red Cross of Eastern Missouri has deployed 52 volunteers to Texas, and another 15 volunteers are working remotely on Harvey relief efforts.

Seven emergency response vehicles to distribute meals and cleanup supplies are also on the ground in southeast Texas.

“The Red Cross of Eastern Missouri appreciates the overwhelming interest of the public to volunteer,” Regional Volunteer Resources Officer Kobi Gillespie said. “Please be patient — with the tremendous outpouring of support we are seeing, it will take some time to reach out to all those who have signed up to volunteer.”

The Red Cross is always looking for volunteers. Anyone who would like to join the Red Cross will need to register and fill out paperwork. To start, you will need to register and fill out paperwork. At this time, the organization is focused on deploying registered and trained volunteers. The best way to get involved is to register and start your training so that you’re ready when the call comes.

Attend one of these orientations and complete an application at redcross.org and click “volunteer.”

10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 2, 2430 Myra Drive, Cape Girardeau, Mo.

11 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 2, 318 Jackson St., Jefferson City, Mo.

In this process, you will read and agree to Red Cross policies and provide consent to a background check required of all Red Cross volunteers.

Processing of applications and background checks is taking longer than usual because of the overwhelming response to Hurricane Harvey.

If you have any questions about, or problems with this process, email StLRegionVolunteer@redcross.org.

As of Friday, the Red Cross of Eastern Missouri has sent a total of 32 tractor-trailer loads, containing sheltering supplies, which would serve approximately 32,000 clients.

“We know Americans are generous and want to do everything they can to help after a disaster,” a Red Cross press release states. “Unfortunately, collecting and sending food, clothing and other household items often does more harm than good. It takes time and money to store, sort, clean and distribute donated items, which diverts limited time and resources away from helping those most affected. Instead, the best way to support disaster victims is with a financial donation.”

The Red Cross has launched a massive response to this devastating storm and needs financial donations to be able to provide disaster relief immediately.

Help people affected by Hurricane Harvey by visiting the website, calling (800) RED CROSS or texting the word HARVEY to 90999 to make a $10 donation. Donations enable the Red Cross to prepare for, respond to and help people recover from this disaster.

The Red Cross honors donor intent. Donors can designate their donation to Hurricane Harvey relief efforts by choosing that option when donating on redcross.org or on 1-800-RED CROSS.

The Red Cross needs blood donations in response to the disaster in Texas and Louisiana.

The need for blood is constant and the Red Cross has an urgent need for blood donations across the country because of a summer decline in blood donors and blood drive sponsors. In Texas, the organization is closely monitoring blood supplies. With widespread flooding in southeast Texas, U.S. blood collection organizations are making efforts to meet patient blood needs and to ensure a sufficient blood supply in storm-affected areas.

The American Red Cross of Eastern Missouri is a proud member agency of the United Way, which makes significant investments every year in Red Cross services.

