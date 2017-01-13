Red Cross offers ice storm safety tips

A winter storm is expected to bring dangerous icy conditions to the St. Louis region through the weekend and the American Red Cross is monitoring the weather and getting prepared to respond if necessary.

The Red Cross urges people to follow these steps to help remain safe during severe weather.

POWER OUTAGE

FOOD SAFETY - Have one or more coolers on hand and ice. Keep refrigerator and freezer doors closed as much as possible. An unopened refrigerator will keep foods cold for about four hours. First use food from the refrigerator, then from the freezer.

ELECTRICAL EQUIPMENT - Turn off and unplug all unnecessary electrical equipment, including electronics. Turn off or disconnect any appliances, equipment or electronics you were using when the power went out. When power comes back on, surges or spikes can damage equipment. Leave one light turned on so you’ll know when the power comes back on.

SAFE HEATING: Never use a generator, grill, camp stove or other gasoline, propane, natural gas or charcoal-burning devices inside a home, garage, basement, crawlspace or any partially enclosed area. Locate the unit away from doors, windows and vents that could allow carbon monoxide to come indoors.

CARBON MONOXIDE: Install carbon monoxide alarms in central locations on every level of your home and outside sleeping areas to provide early warning of accumulating carbon monoxide. If the carbon monoxide alarm sounds, move quickly to a fresh air location outdoors or by an open window or door. Call for help from the fresh air location and remain there until emergency personnel arrive to assist you. Read more about using generators safely.

TRAVEL SAFETY

The best way to remain safe is to stay off the road during severe weather, if possible. If you have to drive on icy roads, follow these tips about how to drive safely during a winter storm:

Make sure everyone has their seat belts on and give your full attention to the road. Avoid distractions such as cellphones.

Slow down. Don’t follow other vehicles too closely. Sudden stops are difficult on icy roadways.

Don’t use cruise control when driving in winter weather.

Don’t pass snow plows.

Know that ramps, bridges and overpasses freeze before roads.

More important information on severe weather safety is available on this website.

EMERGENCY APP

People should download the Red Cross Emergency App for instant access to advice on what to do in emergencies and disasters like winter storms and power outages. You’ll find tips on how to plan ahead in case heavy rain or a snow storm threatens. The app also contains weather alerts, life-saving information and ways to contact family and friends in one free, easy-to-use app for mobile devices.

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter