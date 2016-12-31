Red Cross offers Zero to Hero training

× Expand Photo by Andrea Booher, via Wikimedia Commons The American Red Cross delivers dinner to hurricane victims in Punta Gorda, Fla., in 2004.

Zero to Hero is a fast-track training opportunity for those interested in becoming Red Cross disaster volunteers.

Over the course of a weekend, Zero to Hero participants will complete a variety of Red Cross courses including Psychological First Aid, Sheltering and Client Casework. During the training, Red Cross staff and volunteers will be available to share firsthand knowledge of how the Red Cross helps those affected by disasters.

Those interested in becoming Red Cross disaster volunteers are encouraged to register for an upcoming Zero to Hero event. Zero to Hero sessions are scheduled for Jan. 13-15 at the Coles County Human Services Building at 825 18th St. in Charleston, Ill., and Feb. 10-12 at the Red Cross office at One Westport Court in Bloomington, Ill.

Last year, Red Cross volunteers in the Central and Southern Illinois Region assisted more than 1,300 families following a disaster, most of which were home fires. Red Cross volunteers receive training to provide comfort and care to those affected by disasters.

In addition to responding locally, Red Cross volunteers may choose to deploy to help with large-scale disasters in other parts of the country. In 2016, volunteers from the Central and Southern Illinois Region deployed to a number of national disasters, including the Louisiana flooding, Hurricane Matthew and the Gatlinburg wildfires.

Zero to Hero is free but registration is requested. To register or learn more about Zero to Hero or other Red Cross volunteer opportunities, contact Samuel.Evans.redcross.org or by phone at (217) 222-2477 ext. 7304.

