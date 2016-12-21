Red Kettle campaign fights weather woes with lunch special

ALTON — Even when the temperatures are dangerously cold and people are being warned to stay off the streets, the plight of the hungry and homeless takes no breaks.

A weekend of inclement weather has put the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign behind on its goal, when just days before it appeared the goal would be surpassed.

“The weather was bad this past weekend, so we went from being $6,000 up from last year to being $4,000 down,” coordinator Greg Gelzinnis said. “We did receive a $5,000 anonymous donation, but it is contingent on us raising an additional $5,000 as well.”

In an attempt to reach the organization’s goal of $85,000, Gelzinnis has created the Red Kettle Pork Steak-tacular from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. (or until sold out) Thursday, Dec. 22, and Fri, Dec. 23, at the Alton Salvation Army, 525 Alby St.

For $8, guests can purchase a lunch or dinner consisting of a pork steak, bag of chips and a bottled water. For every meal purchased, $5 will go directly into the campaign.

Delivery service is also available for orders of 10 dinners or more. Delivery service times will be 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. and 4 until 6 p.m. on both Thursday and Friday.

“Everybody has to eat, and instead of Christmas in July, with pork steaks we figured we’d have July at Christmas,” Gelzinnis said.

In addition to the meal, Gelzinnis said there will be a tent and live music, creating a festive atmosphere.

The campaign is currently at $61,000, approximately $24,000 short of its goal. On Nov. 23, the Salvation Army Tree of Lights was unveiled, and the star was be lighted if the organization reaches its goal of $85,000 to go toward needy and homeless causes and facilities.

Bell ringers will continue to be out at locations throughout the community until the afternoon of Dec. 24. Volunteers are still needed; anyone interested can visit ringbells.org or call (618) 465-7764.

To place a pork steak dinner order, call (618) 465-7764 or (618) 550-9291.