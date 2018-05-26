Red noses and full bellies

× 1 of 2 Expand photo by Melissa Meske Close to 100 bus drivers, monitors and staff from Illinois Central School Bus gather in front of one the fleet’s newest buses in the parking lot of their facility at 4625 Alby St. in Godfrey on May 16, joined by representatives from local Walgreens stores, all to show off their red noses and help out children in need. The fourth annual Red Nose Day will be marked around the country, sponsored by Walgreens, on Thursday, May 24, to raise funds toward ending child poverty “one nose at a time.” This was the first year bus employees participated, and they plan to continue. × 2 of 2 Expand photo by Melissa Meske Marla Turner of Illinois Central School Bus continues to show her support of the fourth annual Red Nose Day by placing a red nose on the school bus she drives when transporting students. Prev Next

GODFREY | At the end of their day, the drivers and monitors at Illinois Central School Bus are often hurrying off to their many other life commitments.

But on Wednesday afternoon, May 16, nearly 100 of them stayed at work a little while longer.

They were committed and eager to share a few laughs and don their red noses, all so they could do their part to end child hunger — which they witness first-hand each day as the wheels of their buses take to the roads of Alton School District.

Illinois Central School Bus provides transportation services under a contract with the district and is a part of the national North America Central School Bus. Employee Marla Turner coordinated this first year of participation in the annual Red Nose Day event sponsored nationwide in part by Walgreens.

Turner said she was initially approached by local Walgreens staff at the Godfrey store to mark the event by having children on their buses participate. And while she knew she couldn’t do it with “their kids” because of privacy concerns, she immediately thought of bringing it back to do with her fellow employees who all share a common charitable spirit when it comes to their kids.

She came back to the depot and approached Sheri Kelley, senior contract manager for the local bus company, with the idea. Kelley was immediately on board, authorizing the purchase of 100 red noses at $1 each for employees to wear in support of the nationwide fundraising campaign.

“We do what we can for our kids on our buses,” Turner said. “This just sounded like a fun way where we could do even more. Throughout the year, we are, collectively and individually, always doing things to help our kids out. We can’t give them food, but we do often provide gloves, coats, hats, hoodies, backpacks and even more when we know that they have that need.”

“During the Christmas season, for example, we have some of our ladies who are just knitting busybees. They ended up making hats for the children who ride our buses and needed one. We have other staff who will also provide for children and their families privately as well,” Turner added. “We also had a bus monitor who had gone out at Christmastime and bought new shoes for three children, all from the same family, who rode on her bus and had lost everything in the Texas floods before moving up here.”

“Our whole company supports the idea of helping to provide to the children so that none of them go without,” she added. “We all do it because we care about our kids. We don’t care about any recognition or glory, we just want our kids to know how important they are to us.”

Local Walgreens store representatives joined in, providing the Red Nose Day banner held by participants at the photo shoot in front of one of the newest buses in the fleet housed at the Godfrey bus depot on Alby Street near Alton Square Mall.

The red noses are sold at all Walgreens stores, and customers who purchase them help support the company’s part of a fundraising campaign to end child poverty “one nose at a time.” From now until June 2, customers can show their support by purchasing a red nose for $1 at their local store.

The campaign has raised more than $100 million in the United States in its first three years to help end child poverty, providing funds for nutritious meals, essential medicine, clean water and other vital aid and education-based services to children in America and around the world.

Red Nose Day USA is run by the nonprofit organization Comic Relief USA. It started in the United Kingdom and is built on a foundation that the power of entertainment can drive positive change. Raising more than $1 billion since its 1988 beginning “across the pond,” it has helped more than 8.3 million children in America and abroad since its U.S. launch in 2015.

In an official release about this year’s event, organizers have invited everyone to go nose to nose as they create shareable social content and encourage other donations at the same time:

“Buy two noses at Walgreens, go Nose to Nose, and snap a selfie or video. Share it with the hashtag #GONOSETONOSE then make a donation at rednoseday.org. Challenge your friends to do the same.”

For more information, visit the organization’s or Walgreens’ website, or follow @RedNoseDayUSA on social media.

