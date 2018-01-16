Red: The color of humble service

Photo by Melissa Meske Photo by Melissa Meske Photo by Kevin Meske Photo by Kevin Meske Photo by Melissa Meske

As an only child, the brave act of enlisting would not end up being the only of its kind that a young Marine named Joseph Pyatt would bring back home with him. On Monday night, Jan. 15, his years of service were highlighted once more, as the Marine Corps League officially bestowed him with his red cover and jacket nearly 76 years after he signed up to serve.

In 1942, at age 19, Alton’s Pyatt enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps, right in the middle of World War II. Later that year, in November, he was named acting corporal. He served time in Oklahoma and California before being deployed to Japan in 1943.

While overseas, Pyatt served as a mechanic on military fighter planes until the war ended in 1945. He was also one of the first servicemen to return to Hiroshima immediately after the atomic bomb was dropped.

“I’ve had a very good life,” a humble and soft-spoken Pyatt said. “As for my time in the service, I never found better people to be with. Their honor always showed. We shared many good friendships; they’re just wonderful.”

On Sept. 2, 1945, Pyatt was serving his country on an island in Tokyo Bay, which placed him close enough to the USS Missouri to witness the boarding of the Japanese foreign minister on the ship to sign the peace treaty that ended the war. Pyatt would later be honorably discharged from the Marine Corps in February 1946.

“The plan was for him to re-enlist,” said Pyatt’s daughter, Tina Murphy, whom Pyatt now resides with in Chesterfield, Mo. “But then he met mom — change of plans.”

Instead, he moved back to Illinois and opened up an auto repair shop, marrying Margarete Louise Hook in 1948. The couple were joined by their son Greg in 1953, who is now deceased, and their daughter Tina in 1956. Pyatt now has 5 grandchildren, with one deceased, and 14 great-grandchildren.

On Monday evening, Jan. 15, the Marine Corps League presented Pyatt with a red cover and jacket, a mark of exemplary service to our country and its military. The room at the Alton VFW Hall was filled to near-capacity as other veterans, active-duty personnel, family members, friends and community members gathered to celebrate the life and service of one of our country’s now-fastest disappearing veteran class — those from World War II.

The ceremony’s emcee was Geoff Zorger, a Vietnam veteran who is referred to often as a “two-star,” according to Post Commander Tom Wilson. Zorger himself has been awarded the Bronze and Silver stars.

During commentary at Monday night’s ceremony, Zorger said he and Pyatt spent many hours together, “watching perhaps more than the legal limit of black-and-white movies.” Zorger also shared a piece of a conversation that once took place between the two men.

“At one point during his time in Japan, Joe had been put in charge of watching over a group of 19- and 20-year-old young Japanese men. Joe said to me, ‘They looked just the same as me.’ Joe had no hatred,” Zorger said. “That left quite an impression on me.”

Deacon Jim Schwartzkopf of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Alton provided the benediction and convocation. The Marine Corps League also presented the colors, followed by the singing of the national anthem led by the St. Ambrose Middle School Choir.

Past Commander David Stout and Wilson both addressed the audience, as did Zorger, welcoming them and thanking everyone for coming out to honor Pyatt. A few moments were taken to recognize those in attendance by war era who had also served their country.

Anna Haine presented a proclamation to Pyatt from the Illinois Senate on behalf of her husband, state Sen. Bill Haine (D-Alton).

“It’s a great privilege to have citizens such as Joe who are willing to risk their lives in service to our country,” Haine said.

Alton Mayor Brant Walker followed, presenting a proclamation from the city of Alton recognizing Jan. 15, 2018, officially as Joseph Pyatt Day. Walker called Pyatt “a tremendous man who gave so much to our city, our state and our country.”

Harry Kortkamp shared the purpose of the Marine Corps League with the attendees as well. But perhaps the highlight of the evening came when Commandant Jim Freeman, commander of Marine Corps League Unit 1160 of Alton, presented Pyatt with his bright red cover (or hat) and jacket. Pyatt placed the cover on his head first, then donned the jacket, both with a proud smile.

Wilson said the red cover and blazer are symbolic of the red stripe that can be found on a Marine’s “dress blues” trousers; the trousers’ red stripe is a reminder of the blood shed from each war.

Later, when asked how the new gear felt, Pyatt — who also quickly pointed out that he is “just Joe,” said with a sparkle in his eye and smile on his face, “It feels good, very good.” His daughter added, “I think red is his color,” and on that, they both agreed.

