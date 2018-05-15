Rededication ceremony set for Wood River's Vietnam Point

WOOD RIVER | In the fall of 2017, Wood River dedicated a new walking trail at Belk Park. In the spring, when people were out using the trail, they noticed a boulder with a plaque listing names of men who perished in Vietnam.

“When I first walked by the boulder last spring, I noticed that one of the names of a young man from Wood River was not on the boulder,” Mayor Cheryl Maguire said in a press release. “After much research, I discovered that this was named Vietnam Point. There are 29 names on the plaque and there were 29 trees planted in the shape of a V at the cove of the lake behind the boulder.”

This memorial boulder was dedicated March 29, 1974. There were maybe 20 people in attendance at this dedication.

“My goal is to recognize these men and their families in a dignified and brief ceremony that they did not originally receive,” Maguire said.

With a grant from the Veterans’ Assistance Commission, a new plaque is being made with 32 names. A flagpole is being installed to allow the flying of the U.S. flag along with the POW-MIA flag, and an asphalt V-shaped walkway to the memorial will be laid.

The rededication ceremony will be at 9 am. Memorial Day, May 28. Participants will be able attend this presentation and have time to attend other celebrations.

