Refinery’s Community Advisory Panel awards scholarships to high school seniors

× Expand The 2017 Community Advisory Panel Scholarship winners were honored recently at the Wood River Refinery Community Leaders’ Dinner. The winners were (from left) Lillian Callahan, Shelbie Jackson, Hayden Sebold, Elizabeth Hanke, Mary Wilton, and A’Miracle Gray.

The Community Advisory Panel of the WRB Wood River Refinery, operated by Phillips 66, recently awarded scholarships to six area high school seniors.

The scholarships, in the amount of $1,000 each, are designed to help students offset the cost of tuition at a community college, university, or technical school. To participate in the scholarship contest, high school seniors were required to have demonstrated drive, commitment and leadership within the community.

The students were presented with the scholarships during award recognition ceremonies at their schools. The six recipients include Lillian Callahan, A’Miracle Gray, Elizabeth Hanke, Shelbie Jackson, Hayden Sebold, and Mary Wilton.

Gray, Hanke and Sebold will graduate from Alton High School, Callahan and Jackson will graduate from Roxana High School and Wilton will graduate from Marquette Catholic High School.

The students were also honored at the refinery’s annual Community Leaders’ Dinner on May 4. The dinner allows community leaders to tour the refinery, interact with the refinery management and Community Advisory Panel members, and learn more about key issues and initiatives at the refinery. This year, 180 leaders attended the dinner, tour, and presentation, including a keynote speech by Chet Thompson, president and chief executive officer of the American Fuel and Petrochemical Manufacturers. This year’s dinner marked the beginning of the celebration of the refinery’s 100th year in the community.

Since the establishment of the scholarship program in 2008, more than $35,000 has been awarded to students.

The panel, which includes 22 community members and 6 refinery employees, was established in 2003 to facilitate communications and information-sharing between the refinery and local communities. The panel meets monthly but also hosts special events in the community. The panel will host a free family movie night Friday, June 16, featuring “The Lego Batman Movie” at the Nazarene Community Center, 400 N. Central Ave. in Roxana.

