Refinery: No threat to public from derailment spill

× Expand CBreeze at the English language Wikipedia [GFDL (http://www.gnu.org/copyleft/fdl.html) or CC-BY-SA-3.0 (http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/)], via Wikimedia Commons The Wood River Refinery, with the Mississippi River in the background.

ROXANA — Approximately 1 gallon of spent acid was released Thursday in a train derailment at the Phillips 66 Wood River Refinery.

In a statement, a refinery spokesperson said the spilled material was contained and does not pose a threat to area residents. There were no injuries in the derailment, which happened at 9:15 a.m. on property owned by the Norfolk Southern railroad.

Refinery emergency responders provided a mutual aid response for the derailment, working with railroad personnel.

“We are monitoring the area, and there are no injuries or impacts to the community,” the refinery’s press release states. “Refinery operations are not impacted.”

