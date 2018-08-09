Refinery sponsors Girl Scouts camps

Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois hosted two STEM Camps in July sponsored by a $2,500 grant from Phillips 66 Wood River Refinery. Phillips 66 has been a continuous supporter of Girl Scouts since 1996 and a supporter of STEM Camp since 2016.

Seventy-seven girls attended Mini STEM Camp on July 12-13 and 56 girls attended STEM Camp 6 July 16-20 at Camp Torqua in Edwardsville. Girls in grades K-3 who attended Mini STEM earned their first in the robotics badge series and the first in the mechanical engineering badge series. They also studied invertebrates in the pond and created their own kaleidoscopes. Girls in grades 4-12 who attended STEM Camp 6 earned their Think Like An Engineer Journey and did hands-on science experiments that were rated favorites from years past. Activities included a visit from a Madison County sheriff deputy to talk about the math involved in accident reconstruction, flying motorized paper airplanes, creating a carousel that works by convection, and discovering how to use chemistry to create art projects.

“The generous funding provided by Phillips 66 allowed us to give each girl who attended camp a truly hands-on camp experience,” STEM Program Manager Emily Stanley said. “Girls were able to wire circuits, experiment with chemistry and physics, and learn more about careers in STEM. Community partners are so important to girls’ successes in the STEM field; the ability to meet and talk with someone in a science field makes these careers seem more attainable.”

