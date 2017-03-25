Reflecting on a path well-chosen

× Expand Photo courtesy of David LockeAlton native E. David Locke was one of 11 individuals to win the Gold Leadership Award on March 7 at the Junior Achievement USA Volunteer Summit at the Paley Center in New York City. CEO and Chairman of McFarland State Bank for the past 41 years, Locke has been devoted to Junior Achievement since first attending a meeting his junior year of high school in which East Alton’s Tom Macias spoke. Macias and Locke worked together after Locke’s high school graduation, and Macias describes attending the summit and watching Locke receive the award as “one of the greatest things to happen” in his life. On hand for the award presentation (from left) are Locke; Roxanne Van Loon, president of Junior Achievement’s Dane County district office; Tom Macias and Junior Achievement Wisconsin President Tim Greinert.

Alton native E. David Locke was one of 11 individuals nationwide to win the Gold Leadership Award on March 7 at the Junior Achievement USA Volunteer Summit at the Paley Center in New York City.

Inspired greatly by his mentor, Tom Macias of East Alton, Locke joined Junior Achievement as an Alton High School junior. Locke has been the CEO and chairman of McFarland State Bank of suburban Madison, Wis., for the past 41 years.

“The summit itself was a two-day event focused mostly on engaging more volunteers in JA and finding better ways to engage businesses in the JA process,” Locke says.

Sponsored by corporations such as American Express, the summit recognized 11 individuals such as Kevin Mather, president of the Seattle Mariners, with the award. The summit was attended by local Junior Achievement leaders and chairpersons with the organization’s board of directors, along with national staff in New York City.

Locke was chosen from more than 237,000 volunteers to receive the organization’s most prestigious and highest individual national award for volunteerism. The award honors volunteer excellence and is presented in recognition of leadership in supporting and expanding Junior Achievement’s student impact, resources, operational excellence and sustainability. Beyond the 2015-16 school year, the award also celebrates Locke’s lifetime commitment to Junior Achievement. Locke invited Macias to attend the summit and even brought him to the stage during his acceptance.

According to the organization’s website, Junior Achievement programs are delivered by corporate and community volunteers to provide relevant, hands-on experiences that give students from kindergarten through high school knowledge and skills in financial literacy, work readiness and entrepreneurship. Junior Achievement reaches more than 4.8 million American students and an additional 5.6 million students in more than 100 other countries.

“My story is somewhat classic to high schoolers that aren’t sure what they’re going to do with their lives,” Locke says. “I heard an announcement for Junior Achievement over the PA system one morning and decided to go to the event, at which Tom Macias spoke. I found his perspective and what he had to say interesting, and so I signed up for the meeting at the end of the presentation.”

Locke admits he needed extra encouragement as a high school student, and that his mother prompted him to stick to his commitment with Junior Achievement.

“The meeting was after school, and at first I thought about skipping it to play ball with my friends,” Locke says. “The decisions you make as a teenager have a profound impact on the rest of your life, and going to the meeting changed the rest of my life. Had I not gone, I wouldn’t be sitting down here on the beach in Florida.”

Macias, who spent most of his career at the First National Bank of Wood River, served as Locke’s company adviser while Locke served as president of the Quad JA Bank in high school, and the two men worked together beyond Locke’s graduation.

“I’m very proud of him,” Macias says. “One of the greatest things to happen in my life was to be there when he received this award.”

After leaving Alton, Locke felt compelled to start a Junior Achievement program for local Wisconsin students.

“We set the program up for high school juniors during economics class to talk about entrepreneurship,” he says. “We took the kids through the life cycle of a company, and they all learned a valuable lesson about working together to make important decisions.”

Locke says he was able to serve as a mentor to one high school student that reminded him of himself as a teenager.

“He was the type of kid I was in school; sitting in the back of the room with his arms folded, uninterested,” he says. “I wasn’t sure what to do with him, so I put him in sales. About halfway through the semester, the young man got all fired up about selling and became our top sales guy.

“Two years later, I went out to eat at a restaurant where he happened to be a busboy,” Locke says. “He told me that he was attending the University of Wisconsin, studying business.”

Tim Greinert, president of Junior Achievement in Wisconsin, called Locke “a remarkable example of that spirit of dedication and service to others. In a very real way, he helps the Dane County area JA students get the knowledge and skills they need to own their economic success, plan for their future, and make smart academic and economic choices.”

Locke was a founding member of Junior Achievement Wisconsin – Dane County District, has been an integral part of raising $127,000 for Junior Achievement, and has voluntarily served as a board member for Junior Achievement Wisconsin – Dane County District since 2007. Locke established a Junior Achievement scholarship in honor of his mother, Lyda, as thanks for her early encouragement to join the program.

Of the 11 award recipients, Locke was the only one with his former company adviser present for the summit.

“It’s a really unique gift,” Locke says. “Not many people get to go through life and still have someone like Tom with them.”

“I’ve had a great career, and I wouldn’t change a minute of it,” he says. “If it hadn’t been for Tom or my mother, I wouldn’t be in the position I hold today.”

