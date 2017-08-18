Refuge offers divorce support group

WOOD RIVER — Children experience difficult challenges when their parents separate or divorce.

How can they learn to cope with these changes and realize they are not alone? Refuge is offering Divorce Care for Children, a 12-week divorce care group for children. This group will help minimize behavioral and emotional patterns that may result when children experience divorce. It’ll also increase the ability to identify and appropriately express divorce-related feelings, reduce anxiety children experience about their family circumstances, and build confidence and skills to help children cope in a supportive environment.

The program is scheduled for 5-6 p.m. and 6-7 p.m. Tuesdays and 6-7 p.m. Thursdays at 131 E. Ferguson Ave. It is open to children from kindergarten through sixth grade (children will be divided into three groups based on grade level).

For information, call (618) 251-9790, ext. 203.

