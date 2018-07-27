Remaking health care for millennials

The nation’s more than 83 million millennials (those born between 1982 and 2000) represent a quarter of the U.S. population, surpassing the number of baby boomers by nearly 8 million. They’ve grown up in a digital age and want different ways to access health care.

A PNC Healthcare study last year found millennials are twice as likely as baby boomers to prefer retail clinics and acute care facilities for speed and efficient health care delivery. More than a quarter of millennials say they do not have a primary care provider. They value convenience, availability, cost and speed over a relationship with a health care provider.

OSF HealthCare has launched OSF Urgo, a modern urgent care designed to meet the wants and needs of individuals and families who are not yet ready or willing to connect to a health care system through a traditional physician-patient relationship. The term “Urgo” is derived from urgent care for people on the go.

“OSF Urgo is a new concept for modern urgent care, and it’s designed to provide care for patients who want high-quality care in a short amount of time so that they can get on with their busy lives,” said Janet Rendleman, vice president on demand at OSF HealthCare. “It’s going to feel very different than a traditional doctor’s office. It’s going to have a light airy feel, lots of natural light coming in, there’ll be a charging station for phones, there’ll be a cappuccino machine. More like a lounge area as opposed to your traditional physician office.”

OSF Urgo has been designed to deliver basic primary care services such as treatment for cold, cough, flu, sprains, minor lacerations, sports physicals, urinary tract and upper respiratory infections and more. The sites will have x-ray and diagnostic laboratory services available. Each clinic will be staffed by two certified medical assistants, a radiology technologist and an advanced practice nurse.

OSF Urgo clinics are in convenient locations near neighborhoods and shopping, areas where, historically, health care providers have not been located. The more modern setting offers greater ease of access to care for a new health care experience.

“It’s something new and fresh and very different and that way each individual has a way that they can access care in a way that fits them in their health care journey. We have been in the community for a very long time and you will see us in different places than where we have traditionally been. We are going to be where you’re going to be. You don’t have to come to us; we are right there where you already are.”

The blessing and dedication of the first OSF Urgo location at 10408 N. Centerway Dr. in Peoria was Friday.

OSF Urgo locations will be open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. 365 days a year for patients of all ages. To learn more, visit the website.

