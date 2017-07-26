Remembering John Heard

Many were shocked with the news of actor John Heard’s death early on Saturday morning at age 71. Perhaps best known for his role as Peter McAllister in “Home Alone” and its sequel “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York,” Heard’s acting career spanned 42 years, with stage roles, an Emmy-nominated role as Vin Makazian in “The Sopranos,” and half a dozen projects yet to be released.

With nearly 200 film and television credits, one project in particular is worth noting for its connection to Alton. Released in 2006, “Steel City” is the feature-length debut of Alton native Brian Jun, who wrote the film — about a kid in the Midwest with an incarcerated father — for Heard. Jun fondly recalls his time with Heard, pre-filming and post-release.

“John and I met in early 2002, when I was developing a project at Fox Searchlab,” Jun said. “I was very young, 22 or 23, and John and I became friends. He ultimately assisted in attracting investors and introducing me to people in Los Angeles.”

“Steel City” features Heard as Carl Lee, arrested after a fatal car accident and alienated from his family. The film was nominated for the Grand Jury Prize at the Sundance Film Festival in 2006 and won Best Drama at the Midwest Independent Film Festival in 2007.

Jun describes Heard’s acting style as “dynamic, unpredictable and in the moment.”

“What attracted me to his work was his vulnerability as an actor,” Jun said. “He played his wounds well, which was suitable to my writing style.

“Before I met John, I didn’t know how to trust an actor, since I was such a novice,” he said. “He taught me how to trust a performer, how to make an adjustment, and when to keep my mouth shut.”

During Heard’s time in Alton, Jun said his favorite activity was to go to Fast Eddie’s Bon Air to eat shrimp, drink Diet Coke, and talk to the waitresses.

Jun remembers Heard for his charisma, charm, humor, and compassion for large-scale issues.

“John also introduced me to politics; he really disliked the amount of conflict in the world,” he said.

Jun said he believes Heard’s observant and sensitive nature are among the traits that made him such a great actor.

The news of Heard’s death came as a major surprise to Jun, who had communicated with Heard via Facebook just a few weeks prior to the actor’s passing.

“I had so much admiration and gratitude for John and what he did for my career, but after ‘Steel City,’ we didn’t talk about movies much anymore,” he said. “We shared some common struggles, so I would ask him for advice, and we would meet for coffee. He was good guy to talk to because he’s seen it all.”

Heard was also particularly fond of drinking coffee and meeting people at the Los Angeles farmer’s market, which Jun and Heard attended together on quite a few occasions.

“John tried to set me up with a girl that worked at a bakery there, and John could be pushy ... to make a long story short, I just remember arguing with John about this date that I didn’t want to go on and he was just having a ball watching me struggle and weasel my way out of it,” he said.

Jun said the late actor helped him tremendously, both personally and professionally.

“I really believe that the relationship he had with his own children caused him to be especially sensitive and generous to younger artists,” he said. “I’m lucky and grateful to have known him.”

