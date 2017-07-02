Remembering those who gave their lives

ALTON — Two Alton High School graduates have completed a mural honoring past members of the school who died serving the country in the military.

Star Militzer and Rachel Fuller, both who graduated this spring, participated in the school’s Junior ROTC program since their freshman years. Their mural covers a wall section in the hallway of the main high school building from floor to ceiling. It consists of an illustration of an eagle painted in patriotic colors on one side and the POW-MIA logo on the other, as well as the names of the service members honored. The military heroes listed are from World War I and World War II as well as the wars in Korea, Vietnam and Iraq.

Fuller explains the project began almost a year ago when a teacher brought them a plaque created by the Alton High School class of 1945 containing the names of alumni who died in the military.

“The plaque contained only a partial listing and our project was to research and add the names of those not included,” Fuller says.

Militzer says they spent hundreds of hours in research.

“We worked with the genealogy resources they have at Hayner library downtown,” she says. “We examined the death registry for World War I and World War II.”

The process was exacting and required extensive filtering and cross-referencing of information.

“We narrowed the names we found down to the county,” Militzer says. “Then we cross-referenced those with past yearbooks from the high school.”

The two came up with the idea of the mural and began work on it in March. Militzer designed the illustration of the eagle painted on mural. The students explain how they projected the design on the wall, traced the outlines and painted the final picture.

They have since painstakingly marked the names of dozens of veterans on the mural, categorized by the war in which each fought and died. Militzer and Fuller also credit fellow students Elizabeth Smith and Shantal Terrel with help early on in the project.

The purpose of the Junior ROTC program is to instill the values of citizenship, service to the United States, personal responsibility and a sense of accomplishment. The program allows students who enlist in the military after high school to enter the service at a higher level than they normally would.

Fuller has already enlisted in the Air Force and will report to Lackland Air Force Base in Texas in September. She will be assigned to Operations Intelligence, where she will help gather intelligence for Air Force missions.

Militzer will attend Gettysburg College in Pennsylvania in the fall. Her major concentration at the school will be history.

The two students have traveled to cemeteries, including Jefferson Barracks Cemetery in Missouri, to search out the graves of many of the soldiers listed on the mural. They say numerous alumni of the high school have come by to view the mural.

Fuller notes the mural only lists those who gave up their lives and is just a small fraction of the many others from the school who served in the military over many years, but she feels it is an important memorial.

“It is a good way for people to remember those who gave their lives,” she says.

Follow AdVantage News Sports on Facebook and #AdVsports on Twitter