Remotely passionate

Madison County resident Kim Cookemboo stood in a prayer circle with Native Americans, veterans and other activists in North Dakota Dec. 4 when the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers announced it would not allow the Dakota Access Pipeline to cross under Lake Oahe.

The prayer circle embraced the perimeter of a massive camp of activists, who call themselves water protectors, fighting to halt the construction of the oil pipeline that would have passed near the reservation of the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe. The announcement first spread by word of mouth.

“The news came down the line like a game of telephone,” Cookemboo said. “‘The Army Corps had denied the permit.’ We were all passing it along. Finally, it was announced over the intercom, and the entire camp just went crazy. Everyone was crying and celebrating. It was one of the most amazing things I have ever been a part of.”

Crediting Facebook and citizen journalism for most of the coverage of Standing Rock, Cookemboo criticizes mainstream media for ignoring the activists’ plight and clouding the issues by not digging deeper.

“I wouldn’t have known anything about it without Facebook,” she said. “Thank God for Facebook. We are the media. A lot of people still don’t know about it. They have no idea what is really going on.”

She became aware of the struggle at Standing Rock after seeing photos on Facebook of Dale “Happy” American Horse Jr., a Sicangu Lakota Native American who chained himself to machinery to halt the pipeline’s construction in late August.

“I started following and friend-requesting all these people who were there,” she said. “Eventually, going there to show my support became something that I had to do. It was like a calling. I couldn’t deny it. I literally got a bus ticket and took off alone to Standing Rock. I couldn’t stand idle anymore.”

But Cookemboo wasn’t exactly alone. She collected 150 pounds of much-needed supplies that traveled with her to North Dakota. She used crowdfunding to raise money for medical supplies, safety goggles, earplugs, wool blankets, subzero gear and other items she brought to the camp.

“I got as much as I could. I figured out what they needed by communicating on Facebook,” she said. “They really needed milk of magnesia to help combat the effects of tear gas, but it wasn’t being sold locally. The stores had taken it off the shelves. That’s just one ways the water protectors were being discriminated against.”

Once she arrived, she was impressed by the budding community at Standing Rock, which included a school, kitchens, legal tents, medical tents and more. She found almost every profession was represented there, like teachers, doctors, nurses, emergency medical technicians, lawyers and scientists.

“It really is a functioning community, and the thing I will miss the most is the community,” she said. “Not one person is deemed higher than another. Everyone shares everything and works together for the betterment of the camp as a whole. Money means nothing. Barter and trade, and just basic sharing, is the heartbeat of camp.”

She reached the camp the same weekend as more than 2,000 veterans began arriving and witnessed how the Morton County Sheriff’s Department, which has been criticized for violating civil rights at the camp, and employees of Energy Transfer Partners, the company building the pipeline, started to give the activists more space.

“As soon as these busloads of vets starting coming through, Morton County officers moved over a mile away,” she said. “Helicopters and airplanes stopped flying over. But they already had everything set back up before all the veterans had even left. They put big spotlights back on the camp. They basically put a show on for two days and then went back to business as usual.”

Business as usual included a lot of work by activists to keep the camp going in frigid temperatures, along with strange occurrences meant to thwart their efforts, Cookemboo said.

“The phone service would get knocked out, but other stuff happened, too,” she said. “You could have a full charge on your phone, and then a plane would fly over and the phone would be dead. I was never a conspiracy theorist, but things would pop up on my phone, like all these numbers, and then my phone would die. Even with extra battery packs, the phones were being drained. That is why it was so hard to get communications out.”

Even she had a hard time getting out of Standing Rock. Heavy snowfall forced her to stay longer than anticipated; she finally left the camp Dec. 9.

While stranded at the Prairie Knights Casino in Fort Yates, N.D., near the camp, she was introduced to men who said they were veterans. She showed them photos of the camp and told them about her experience there.

Later, someone told her the men she thought were veterans were actually infiltrators seeking information about the camp.

“I had been hanging out with these guys all night and they were asking me all kinds of questions. It made sense. They weren’t even veterans. They were with DAPL,” she said. “It was scary. It was one of the craziest things ever. I can’t believe it happened.”

Eventually, Cookemboo received help from a group of veterans from Virginia, who made sure she reached her hometown of Collinsville safely after welcoming her into their caravan.

“There’s still about 1,000 people there that are going to stay,” she said. “They are on private property, and they are not leaving, I don’t think, ever. They will stay until the pipeline is done. They are staying until they ‘kill the black snake,’ as they call it. We are all worried that those building DAPL are holding out until Donald Trump gets into office, and then they will basically push it through. The fight is far from over.”

Cookemboo encourages those who want to help raise funds for more wood-burning stoves and possibly a yurt, both of which she will deliver personally to Standing Rock, to visit crowdrise.com/kimottensmeyer.

She plans on returning to Standing Rock in January around the same time of the presidential inauguration.

“There is nothing more amazing than falling asleep to the heartbeat of the drum that is continuously beating, hearing ‘Mni Wiconi’ (water is life) called out in the middle of the night as it rolls and repeats across the entire camp, then waking up to the sound of the morning prayer song before the sun comes up,” she said. “The peaceful, humble, loving, community is what we should all strive to have in our daily lives. When you go to camp, the Lakota way of community sinks deep inside your soul, and you will carry it with you the rest of your life.”

