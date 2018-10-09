Rendezvous on Route 66

× Expand Route 66

Great Rivers and Routes Tourism Bureau announces the fourth annual Miles of Possibility Route 66 Conference from Thursday to Sunday, Oct. 25-28, in Carlinville.

Friday and Saturday’s conference sessions, keynote speaker, and roster of presenters, plus the Friday evening banquet and band and the Saturday afternoon one-act play premiere, are all scheduled to take place at Blackburn College. Featured speakers include David Clark (Chicago), Roamin’ Rich Dinkela (St. Louis), Nick Gerlich (Canyon, Texas), Jim Hinckley (Kingman, Ariz.), Cheryl Eichar Jett (Edwardsville), Geoff Ladd (Lincoln, Ill.), Jerry McClanahan (Chandler, Texas), David Schwartz (Cleveland), Anne Maro Slanina (Harrisville, Penn.), Sharon Smith (St. Louis), Lisa Hicks Snell (Tahlequah, Okla.), Joe Sonderman (St. Louis), and Bill Thomas (Atlanta, Ill.), plus Carlinville historians and speakers Andrea Duncan, Tom Emery, Dan Hauter, and Deborah Young. Six panel discussions will address Route 66 tourism topics, led by moderators Larry Bloemker (Hamel), Debyjo Ericksen (Joliet), Nick Gerlich, (Canyon, Texas), Bill Kelly (Chatham, Ill.), and Bill Thomas (Atlanta, Ill.). Mayor Deanna Demuzio will give the welcome to Carlinville and Interim President Jennifer Braaten will give the welcome to Blackburn College. Brett Stawar, CEO and president of Great Rivers and Routes Tourism Bureau, will give the keynote address.

Registration check-in will be Thursday afternoon at Blackburn College. An optional three-hour bus tour of historic Carlinville, with stops at the Million Dollar Courthouse, Anderson Mansion, Sears Home, and Blackburn College, featuring guide Deb Young, Carlinville Tourism president, will be available. The city of Gillespie will host Mining on Route 66 on Thursday evening with an open house and tours at the new Illinois Coal Museum. The evening will include three showings of Coliseum Ballroom Memories, a short documentary about the legendary ballroom, and nearby restaurants will be open, all on Gillespie’s stretch of historic Route 66.

A banquet will be served Friday evening in Woodson Hall on the Blackburn College campus, followed by a concert and dance featuring popular oldies band the Robert Perry Band with the Original Mojos.

Carlinville’s annual Halloween Parade, with this year’s theme of Get Your Kicks on Route 66, will proceed Saturday evening around the historic Carlinville Square. A Halloween Costume Party with a buffet, cash bar, and guest DJ Joe Sonderman is scheduled at the former Crabby’s Supper Club on the south side of Carlinville.

On Sunday morning, an optional three-hour bus tour will go in search of ghosts and ghost roads, spirits and their haunts, miners, mobsters, and murderers, presented by InSites Tours and featuring guide David Clark, the Windy City Road Warrior.

A conference weekend package, as well as a one-day special Essentials of Route 66 Tourism package, are available for registration at the conference website. Add-ons and single tickets for various activities are also available, and complete schedule, lodging information, and speaker bios can be found on the website. For more information, call Great Rivers and Routes Tourism Bureau at (800) 258-6645.

Additional sponsors are Carlinville Tourism, Macoupin County, Blackburn College, the city of Gillespie, Blue Carpet Corridor Coalition, and Illinois Route 66 Scenic Byway.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter