Renovations to get started on Post Commons exterior

Known for decades as the Old Post Office at 300 Alby St. in Alton, the newly renovated facility has become the Post Commons, or simply The Post.

Plans are underway to renovate and restore the outside appearance of the former Old Post Office building at 300 Alby St. in Alton.

The flagpole has not been used for many years and will soon receive a new coat of paint and repaired cable system so it can fly the American flag. The flag will be illuminated so it can be displayed around the clock.

Plans include a new patio area around the flag and extending north to the parking area. A black wrought-iron fence will be installed around the perimeter of the patio. The grass will be removed and replaced with a small rock base covered with large pavers. The cost of the project will be approximately $27,000.

The former Old Post Office has been transformed into a new historical place of beauty and community by members of its benefactor nonprofit group known as Lantern Network. With generous financial donations from Hugh Halter’s network of friends around the country, as well as tax increment financing funds from the city of Alton, Post Commons became a reality and is truly living up to its unofficial vision of being “Alton’s Living Room.”

Now the committee is moving forward with the plans for “Alton’s Patio” as funds become available. Following the renovation of the flagpole, the patio surface on both sides of the main stairway will be installed. Next, the black iron fence will be installed and eventually the building exterior will be cleaned.

Donations are requested and will be received by the Lantern Network. The committee will invite any size gift, but limit sponsorship appreciation notices as follows: gold-level gifts of $5,000 or more, silver level of $2,500 or more, or bronze level of $1,000 or more. For these gifts, an engraved paving stone or bronze plaque will be displayed thanking this person or business for their generous donation to Post Commons and the city of Alton. This organization is a 501 (c)(3) charity. Send donations to Lantern Network, Post Commons Patio, 300 Alby St., Alton, IL 62002.

