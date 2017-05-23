Repair work to close lanes on I-270 bridge

Daytime lane restrictions will be encountered on the Interstate 270 Mississippi River Bridge near Granite City, the Illinois Department of Transportation announced Tuesday.

The lane restrictions are needed for bridge deck patching.

The lane restrictions will take place as follows:

The westbound right lane will be closed from 9 a.m. to noon Wednesday, May 24.

The westbound right lane will be closed from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, May 25.

These lane restrictions are expected to result in significant traffic delays, motorists are encouraged to consider alternate routes.

Traffic control devices along with electronic message boards will assist motorists during these restrictions. The department asks that motorists be patient, reduce speed, obey warning signs and use additional caution when traveling near this work zone.

